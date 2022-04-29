FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton baseball team celebrated Senior Night with a monstrous 30-0 victory over West Carroll in four innings Friday night at Drives Park.
It didn’t take long for the Steamers to get rolling, continuing a multi-week winning streak. They plated 14 in the first inning alone.
“Our coach really emphasizes going in, being relaxed and just doing our thing,” senior Drew Dykstra said. “Obviously, we’ve been consistently able to do it so we’re not getting in our own heads about anything. When we do make mistakes, we don’t get down on ourselves, we just jump right back.”
The Steamers accumulated 19 hits in the outing, drawing nine walks and only striking out twice. Kannon Wynkoop had three hits, while Brock Mason, Gavin Mendoze, and Cameron Glazier all had three RBI on the night.
Senior Drew Dykstra pitched all three for the Steamers, not allowing a run in. He struck out 11 on the night and allowed just one hit.
It helped all 10 Fulton seniors to play in the game Friday night.
“The best part about Senior Nights like this is that everyone can get in the game,” senior Jacob Jones said. “It’s just to have fun. Close games, you can get people in but you’re really focused in on people in the right spots. This game, everyone got to get in and play.”
The Steamers improve to 11-2 on the season and try to extend their seven game winning streak. They have a short break before going back into action next week, playing a nonconference game against Orion on Wednesday.
“Obviously, it’s everything you want on a Senior Night,” Dykstra said. “Huge lead ... there’s nothing really more you could ask for, everyone performed really well.”
SOFTBALL DROPS ONE TO NEWMAN
FULTON, Ill. – The Steamer softball team across the park snapped a seven game winning streak with a loss to Sterling Newman Friday night, falling 11-0 in five innings.
“We got out beat, we got out played,” head coach Teri Fett said. “We only had two hits and what did they learn from that? We have to come out strong hitting. Offense let us down a little bit.”
The normally prolific Fulton offense went cold Friday. They had just two hits on the night.
“I’ll be honest, we haven’t been in the batting cage for two day,” Fett said. “Did that affect it? More than likely. I took advantage of being outside instead of using the batting cage.”
Coach Fett wasn’t mad about the defense that she saw on Friday night. The Steamers have struggled with errors throughout the season, but did not commit a single on in the contest at home.
The Steamers (7-8) are back at it on Saturday, traveling to Polo.
“We had a couple go down looking,” Fett said. “We went backwards today. We have to get back moving forward and going after the conference games, hitting, hitting hitting.
“We just had our talk ... we are going to bounce back.”
CLINTON TENNIS BATTLES OUT WIN
CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings dug in for a 5-4 win over North Scott on Thursday night, celebrating Senior Night and getting the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
The River Kings were knotted after singles play 3-3. Both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams collected wins to solidify the win at home on Thursday night. It was one of the first meets outside at Max Lynn Courts this spring thanks to questionable weather through the first month of play.
The duo of Brody Manemann and Blake Haskell won 6-3, 6-3. Adam Deters and Jacob Fedderson picked up the final win 6-4, 6-3.
Haskell, Deters and Fedderson all picked up singles wins on the night as well. Deters went to a tie breaker with Lancer Nick Piazza 6-4, 3-6, 10-7. Haskell won 6-1 6-2 and Fedderson won 6-4, 6-4.
The River Kings (10-3-1) play on Saturday morning, hosting their home invitational at Max Lynn Courts in Clinton.
EASTON VALLEY GOLF WINS INVITE
MAQUOKETA – The Easton Valley boys golf team won handily at the Maquoketa Invitational on Thursday, shooting a team score of 377 to take the team title and supply the meet medalist.
Northeast came in fourth as a team with a 398.
Ethan Farrell had the best score of the meet, shooting an 80 on the day. Andin Farrell had a 94 and Conor Gruver shot a 95.
Hayden Lee led the Rebels with a 92 on the day. Kaden Weber finished with a 97.
