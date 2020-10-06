FULTON — The Fulton boys golf team didn’t accomplish what it set out to do at the Class 1A Oregon Regional at Silver Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, but still came away with some positives.
The Steamers missed out on qualifying for sectionals as a team by two strokes, placing third (342) behind Riverdale (337) and Newman Central Catholic (340).
“I can’t fault the effort — that’s just golf,” Fulton coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “Sometimes putts go in and sometimes they don’t and that’s usually what it comes down to. They’ve worked hard. I’m disappointed for the team — we thought we could do it. Three of the kids get to play at sectionals next week, so that’s good, too.
“They had some really good holes and then they gave some strokes away with short putts. They fought hard — they competed on every stroke, which is all you can ask.”
Fulton’s Ian Wiebenga placed second overall (80), Josh Vanderploeg fourth (83) and Patrick Wiebenga sixth (84), as all three advanced to a Class 1A Peru Sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, Illinois.
Morrison placed sixth (395) behind Erie-Prophetstown (370) and Amboy (378). Riverdale’s James Moorhusen was medalist with a 79.
Ian Wiebenga said he rebounded after a rocky start to finish runner-up.
“Nobody really shot very well on the front nine, but I looked at the score and knew we weren’t doing the best, so I knew I had to start playing good golf and after that, I started making putts, hitting fairways, just hitting good shots,” he said.
Vanderploeg said he needs to refine his game a little bit heading into sectionals.
“A lot of bad shots,” Vanderploeg said. “We were able to make the most out of the bad shots and recover nicely. I’ve just got to get better. Make more putts and hit better drives.”
Patrick Wiebenga said it will be different competing as an individual next week rather than as a team.
“At this point, you lose by five shots, I know I could’ve made up for five shots pretty easily,” Patrick Wiebenga said. “You just feel disappointed for the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 guys who don’t get to go. It’s really the first time in my high school career I’ve competed as an individual in a competitive tournament, so it’s going to be weird at first, but I’ll get used to it.”
Clinton def. Davenport Central 3-0
The River Queens (14-9) were victorious over the Blue Devils (0-9) 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Tuesday in Davenport.
Clinton’s Makayla Howard had nine kills. Jamie Greenwalt had 25 assists. Lexy Lemke had five aces. Rylie Mussman had 13 digs and Lakin Houzenga added 10.
Camanche def. North Cedar 3-2
The Indians (8-14-1) won 20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 over the Knights Monday in Clarence.
Camanche’s Maci Sloane had 13 kills, four aces and four blocks. Maddie Michels had 17 digs.
Prince of Peace def. Cedar Valley Christian 3-0
The Irish (14-8-1) swept the Huskies (3-11) 25-19, 25-15, 25-8 Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Bettendorf def. Central DeWitt 3-2
The Sabers (4-7) fell to the Bulldogs (5-3) Tuesday in Bettendorf.
