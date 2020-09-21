Fulton defeated West Carroll 164-211 at home on Monday.
Patrick Wiebenga led the Steamers with a 38. Josh Vanderploeg and Ian Wiebenga each had 41s. Landon Meyers carded a 44.
“Tonight wasn’t about the scores as much as it was honoring the seniors, and in particular, Patrick and Josh,” Steamers coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “Those two have been vital cogs in what has been a very good four years of Fulton golf. They have improved so much in every way and I will remember what they have done for a long time.”
Clinton places fifth at Burlington Invitational
Clinton placed fifth (388 team points) at the Burlington Invitational on Monday.
Burlington won (317), Assumption placed second (318), Ottumwa third (332), Muscatine fourth (382) and Davenport Central sixth (392).
Ottumwa’s Cale Leonard was medalist. Clinton’s Joe Simpson placed sixth overall.
Fulton places fourth, Morrison 10th at Wayne Brinkmeier Meet
Fulton placed fourth (319 team points) and Morrison 10th (389) at the Wayne Brinkmeier Riverdale Meet at Byron Hills Golf Club on Saturday.
Macomb won (283), Riverdale placed second (312), Alleman third (312), Newman fifth (328), Rockridge sixth (329), Erie-Prophetstown seventh (353), Mid-County eighth (370), Riverdale Gold ninth (374), Riverdale Gray 11th (397) and Orion 12th (417).
Macomb’s Braeden Duncan was medalist (65).
Fulton’s Patrick Wiebenga shot a 77. Ian Wiebenga and Josh Vanderploeg each shot 78s.
Kewanee 199, Princeton 223, Morrison 261
Morrison placed third in a triangular.
Kewanee’s Natalie Yepsen was medalist (42).
Easton Valley goes 1-2 at Springville tourney
Easton Valley went 1-2 at the Springville Tournament on Saturday.
Springville defeated the River Hawks 25-14, 25-17 and Cedar Valley Christian defeated them 21-25, 25-23, 15-10. Easton Valley rebounded with a 25-11, 27-25 win over Central City.
For the tournament, EV’s Dana Carlson had three aces. Kaitlyn Kuhl had 24 kills. Dana Carlson had 35 assists. Paige Thines had 37 digs. Maddi Klemme had five blocks.
“A great week of volleyball at all levels,” River Hawks coach Denise Larson said. “Each team is really starting to play well together. Our passing has really come on strong which is allowing us to run a more aggressive offense. We continue to work hard to protect and commit to the floor defensively. I am very proud of the efforts of all this week, it really feels like we are making good progress at each level.”
Central DeWitt boys, girls place seventh at Solon Invitational
The Central DeWitt boys (185 team points) and girls (209) placed seventh at the Solon Invitational on Monday.
The Solon boys won (52), Bettendorf placed second (59), Mount Vernon-Lisbon third (64), Tipton fourth (74), Williamsburg fifth (114) and Davenport North sixth (153).
The Bettendorf girls won (52), Solon placed second (53), Williamsburg third (64), Lisbon fourth (99), Tipton fifth (106) and Davenport North sixth (156).
Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker won the boys race (16:29.7). Bettendorf’s Hannah Bientema won the girls race (19:28.1).
Central DeWitt’s Ben Zimmer placed 20th overall (18:17.4). The Sabers’ Madi McAvan placed 37th (24:15.6).
