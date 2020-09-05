The Fulton boys golf team placed first with 314 team points to win the Dammann/Wolfe Invitational Saturday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena, Illinois.
Fulton's Patrick Wiebenga earned medalist honors (71), followed by Josh Vanderploeg in a tie for second (77) and Ian Wiebenga in fourth. Landon Meyers shot an 89, Reed Owen shot a 93 and Kyle Meinema shot a 100.
"It was a good day for us," Fulton coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. "All the kids did some really good things and our big three were outstanding. Last year's state qualifying team shot 321 here so for us to shoot 314 says a lot about how well we played. To win this tournament for the third year in a row is a notable accomplishment."
Byron placed second (337) and Erie-Prophetstown placed third (340) inn the nine-team field.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton volleyball swept in two games
Clinton played two road games on Saturday, falling at Marion 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 and then Xavier 25-20, 25-9, 25-23.
The River Queens fell to 0-4 on the season.
