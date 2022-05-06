CLINTON – The Fulton baseball team’s comeback fell short on Friday night at the home of the LumberKings, and the Steamers dropped their third straight game 6-4 to Warren at NelsonCorp Stadium.
Warren jumped out to an early lead, taking a 3-0 lead by the second inning and adding to that by the fourth for the 6-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, the Steamers weren’t able to move a runner completely around the bases until the fifth inning, when the pushed one run through.
They continued to work on a comeback effort, but could only score three more in the bottom of the sixth before going quiet again.
Fulton ended with just four hits on the night, Ian Wiebenga with one of the hits that score two runs in the sixth inning. They also struck out nine times Friday night.
Brock Mason pitched the first four innings and Jacob Jones closed out the game.
The Steamers also fell to Warren on the road on Thursday night by a score of 2-1.
The Steamers (11-5) play again on Wednesday, welcoming Sterling to Drives Park.
FULTON SOFTBALL DROPS ONE
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton softball team fell to Warren at home on Friday night after beating the Warhawks on Thursday night, splitting the two game series.
The Steamers dropped the second of the series to Warren 8-3 on Friday night at Drives Park.
“We got out hit and out played tonight,” Fulton head coach Teri Fett said. “One of our errors scored three. We threw the ball around too much. We needed more hits tonight and just couldn’t get them.”
Madyson Luskey had two of the Steamers’ six hits, one of them a home run. Kelsey Crimmins had another hit and the only other RBI on the night.
The Steamers struck out nine times.
Fulton won 6-2 on Thursday.
“Our defense is what kept us alive,” Fett said. The Steamers only had five hits on the night in the conference victory. “This needs to improve before playoffs. We need more hits and less K’s.”
The Steamers play on the road on Monday night, traveling to Eastland High School in Lanark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.