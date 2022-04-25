FULTON, Ill. – Both the Fulton softball and baseball teams continued winning streaks with victories over Milledgeville on Monday night at Drives Park.
The boys did it in another 10-run win, downing the Missiles 12-2.
It was another patient win for the Steamers. They scored three in the first, two in the second, and continued adding runs all the way through the sixth inning when they won by the 10-run rule.
The top four in the lineup all had two hits a piece, with Jacob Jones driving in two runs.
The Steamers also drew 10 walks in the six innings, three coming from the patient bat of Kannon Wynkoop.
“They’re definitely patient,” Fulton head coach Brent Dykstra said. “They haven’t had that anxiety of what if we don’t score. They’re approaching every at-bat as in the moment.”
Ethan Price pitched all six innings for Fulton, finishing with just the two runs off three hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts.
The girls extended their winning streak to six games, beating the Missiles 15-4 in just five innings.
The Steamers started out with some offensive power in the second, scoring seven runs. They added their final eight runs in the third inning.
Madyson Luskey and Amy Hughes finished with two hits a piece. Addison Hartman had a four-RBI night for the Steamers as well.
“My girls like to hit and they’ve become very aggressive,” head coach Teri Fett said last week. “When we first started, we had a lot go down looking and I kind of got on them. You can’t hit a ball if you’re looking. Their confidence has been boosted ... hitting is contagious.”
Teegan Germann pitched the five innings for the Steamers. She allowed seven hits and four runs, walking one and striking out six.
The Fulton softball team improves to 6-6 and will welcome River Ridge to Drives Park on Tuesday afternoon.
CLINTON SOCCER FALLS TO MOHAWKS
BELELVUE – The Clinton girls’ soccer team struck early but couldn’t find the back of the net again in a 2-1 loss to Marquette Catholic on Monday night on the road.
The River Queens scored just five minutes into the non-conference contest to take the lead. Marquette scored two in six minutes 58 and 64 minutes into the game.
The River Queens (0-7) will return home on Tuesday, returning to Mississippi Athletic Conference play with a home game against Bettendorf.
The boys team also fell to the Mohawks 3-1 on Monday night.
The River Kings (3-7) will go on the road for their own MAC game Tuesday night, traveling to Bettendorf to take on the Bulldogs.
CAMANCHE GOLF WINS VS NORTHEAST
CLINTON – The Camanche boys’ golf team took down Northeast on Monday night in River Valley Conference golf at Valley Oaks.
The Storm finished with a 188 on the day. The Rebels had 212.
Leading Camanhe was Zach Erwin and Bryce Buckley. Both shot a 45 on the day. Mike Delzell shot a 46.
Camanche will travel on Tuesday, headed to West Liberty Country Club for a gold triangular versus Durant and Clear Creek Amana.
Northeast will return to the golf course on Wednesday, playing at Maquoketa Country Club
DEWITT BOYS GET SOCCER WIN
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt boys got a home soccer win on Monday, blanking Anamosa 2-0 in non-conference play.
Jarred LeBarge and Wyatt Penniston were the goal scorers for the Sabers. Keeper Brody Proctor had four saves on the night.
The Sabers(3-6) have a quick turnaround, traveling to Davenport North on Tuesday for conference soccer.
REBEL RELAYS POSTPONED
The Rebel Relays have been postponed thanks to cold and windy weather on Monday night.
The track meet, hosting a slew of local teams, will be ran on Tuesday night at Northeast High School in Goose Lake.
