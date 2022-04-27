ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - The Fulton girls ran to a third place finish at the 15th Annual Sailer Invitational on Tuesday at Augustana College, led by some quick relays.
Sherrard won the meet, followed by Kewanee Whetherfield and then Fulton. Also winning an individual event was Lara Bielema, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.20. Emery Wherry came in second in the same event, also under 18 seconds.
Bielema took second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Fulton took the gold in the 4x100 relay, winning by almost a second in 51.93. That relay consisted of Miraya Pessman, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney.
Mahoney, Gazo and Thyne teamed up with Annaka Hackett to win the 4x200, running the event in 1:51.23.
Sophomore Annaka Hackett won the 200-meter dash in 28.64.
Freshman Miraya Pessman finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, running a 13.63. Olivia Knott also finished fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.64. Pessman came in second in the long jump, and Knott finished fourth in the triple jump.
Kylie Smither took third in the shot put with a throw of 10.64 meters.
RIVER HAWKS SHOOT LOW
PRESTON - The Easton Valley girls and boys golf teams both shot season best on Tuesday night at Preston Valley Golf Course against Maquoketa Valley.
The girls had a 202 team score, beating Maquoketa Valley's 243.
Leading the girls was Addie Farrell with a 48. Kaitlyn Kuhl shot a 50 nd both Jenna Roling and Alia Schmidt finished with 52 on the day.
The boys had a 167 on the day and handily beat Maquoketa Valley's 231.
Ethan Farrell was the meet medalist with a 36. Conor Gruver finished with a 42 and Andin Farrell had a 43.
FULTON EXTENDS STREAK
FULTON, Ill. - Another win for the Fulton softball and baseball teams.
The softball team downed River Ridge on Tuesday 8-1 at home. They scored the eight runs off eight hits, inlcuding two home runs from Brenna Bell and Reese Germann.
The boys also won, beating River Ridge 8-2. They had eight hits and just three strikeouts on the night.
The Steamers are both back at home on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.