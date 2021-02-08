The Fulton girls basketball team defeated Morrison 59-35 in the first game of the season for both teams Monday at Morrison.
Liz Fish led Fulton with 23 points, Kylie Collachia had 15 and Brooklyn Brennan added 12.
Shelby Veltrop led Morrison with 13 points.
Mid-Prairie 56, Camanche 34
The Golden Hawks (10-10) defeated the Indians (3-15) in a River Valley Conference game Monday at Camanche.
Emmerson Crigger led the Indians with 12 points and Maddie Michels had 10 points.
Clinton takes eighth at home district
The River Kings placed eighth (75 team points) at a home IHSAA District Saturday.
Pleasant Valley placed first (460), Cedar Rapids-Washington second (371), Iowa City third (365), Cedar Rapids-Jefferson fourth (221), Muscatine fifth (202), Burlington sixth (129) and Williamsburg seventh (125).
Central DeWitt 51, Northeast 41
The Sabers (9-7) defeated the Rebels (8-7) in a non-conference game Saturday at Goose Lake.
Shawn Gilbert led the Sabers with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Carter Pataska and Cade Hughes each had 12 points for the Rebels.
Camanche wins home invite
The Indians placed first (3,367 team points) placed first at a home invitational Saturday at Imperial Lanes.
Central DeWitt placed second (2,920), Independence third (2,837) and Marion fourth (2,715).
Scoring in the top 10 for the Indians were: Jacob Hartman (first, 524 total pins), Seth Steines (fourth, 483), Troy Edmunds (fifth, 461), Tyson Edmunds (T-sixth, 426), David Hendricks (T-sixth, 426) and Ethan Schultz (10th, 383).
Scoring in the top 10 for the Sabers were: William Vanderbilt (eighth, 398) and Kaden Dammeier (ninth, 388).
Camanche 3,422, Monticello 3,058
The Indians defeated the Panthers Monday at Imperial Lanes.
Scoring for the Indians were: Jacob Hartman (first, 496), Troy Edmunds (fourth, 460), Tyson Edmunds (fifth, 447), Seth Steines (sixth, 446), David Hendricks (ninth, 379) and Ethan Schultz (10th, 342).
Camanche 2,888, Monticello 1,940
The Indians defeated the Panthers Monday at Imperial Lanes.
Scoring for the Indians were: Kaylee Tebbe (first, 416), Mackenzie Kelly (second, 386), Emilee Hall (third, 384), Kaelan Kelly (fourth, 355), Michelle Stewart (fifth, 345) and Abby Determan (ninth, 233).
Clinton’s Hudson, Judge and Lockhart in top 10 at Muscatine
Clinton’s Carter Hudson (first overall, 466 total pins), Dominick Judge (fifth, 440) and Hunter Lockhart (10th, 429) were all in the top 10 at the Muscatine Invitational Saturday at the Muscatine Rose Bowl.
Camanche wins home invite
The Indians placed first (2,964) to win a home invitational Saturday at Imperial Lanes.
Central DeWitt placed second (2,600), Independence third (2,508) and Marion fourth (2,273).
Scoring in the top 10 for the Indians were: Mackenzie Kelly (first, 444), Kaylee Tebbe (third, 417), Emilee Hall (fourth, 414) and Kaelan Kelly (seventh, 365).
Scoring in the top 10 for the Sabers were: Eve Schmitt (fifth, 393), Kim Hendricks (sixth, 375) and Jena Edwards (eighth, 349).
