The Fulton golf team defeated Morrison 172-231 on Thursday evening.
Leading the way once again was Landon Meyers who had the best score out of all the competition with a 37.
His teammates backed him as Reed Owen shot a 44, Dawson Price a 45, Brady Read a 46, Jacob Voss a 47 and Chase Dykstra a 49.
The Steamers head to Byron Hills Golf Club on Friday morning for the Wayne Brinkmeier Golf Meet that begins at 9 a.m.
Clinton swept in two sets by Dubuque Senior
The River Queens were at Western Dubuque high school on Thursday night competing in the MVC/MAC crossover.
However, Dubuque Senior got the better of Clinton, handling the River Queens in two sets.
In set one the Rams took the early victory with a 25-16 win. In set two the River Queens battled but the Rams were able to fend them off and sweep the River Queens with a 25-23 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.