GALENA, Ill. – The Fulton golf team accomplished a first for the program on Wednesday – bringing home their first even Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship.
The Steamers just switched to the NUIC this season, and the golf team claimed the team title at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Fulton finished with a score of 352 (low four scores). The runner up was Eastland with a 361 and third place was River Ridge with a 362.
The Steamers were led by senior Ian Wiebenga won his own individual title. Wiebenga shot six strokes better than any other competitor on Wednesday, finished with a 74 through the 18 holes.
“Mentally I’ve learned a lot the last four years,” Wiebenga said earlier this season. “I learned a lot from the guys who graduated before me. They led me so much, it showed me how to be a leader now that I’m a senior.
“I think we can make it. I have a lot of faith in my team and I think we have determination. We know we can get there, we just have to keep working hard and prove it.”
Reed Owen and Brady Reed both came away with hardware as well. Owen finished with a 90 on the day for a 10th place finish, while Reed came in with a 92 and a 12th place finish.
Landon Meyers shot a 96 and Kyle Meinema shot a 97.
The Steamers travel to Deer Valley Golf Course on Saturday to participate in the Lorin Fassett Golf Tournament. Regionals start next week for the Steamers at Byron Hills Golf Course.
PRINCE OF PEACE WINS 2ND STRAIGHT
MIDLAND – The Prince of Peace volleyball team won their second straight Tri-Rivers Conference game on Thursday night, beating Midland in three on the road.
The Irish won 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
Lilly Isenhour had 12 kills and Sarah Moeller aded another eight. Isnenhour also had 12 digs while Braxton Morhardt added another 11.
“The girls played well tonight,” head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “A lot more moving of the feet. We tried mixing up positions in the third set and they responded well with that too.”
The Irish (5-13) will welcome conference foe Calamus-Wheatland to their home court next Tuesday.
CAMANCHE FALLS TO MONTI
CAMANCHE – The Camanche volleyball team fell in River Valley Conference competition on Thursday night, dropping a game in three to Monticello.
Camanche fell 25-9, 25-12, 25-14.
Abby Beal, Gracie Sanderson and Miley Duritza all finished with three kills a piece.
Gracie Sanderson led the defense with five digs and Jamie Robertson added another four.
Camanche (1-21) plays again next Tuesday, welcoming North Cedar to Camanche for another RVC matchup.
NORTHEAST SWEPT BY ANAMOSA
GOOSE LAKE – After a first set that went to extra points, the Northeast volleyball team couldn’t find enough to get past Anamosa and they fell in three in conference play.
The Raiders beat the Rebels 26-24, 25-16, 25-18.
The Rebels continue River Valley Conference competition on Tuesday with a game against Monticello, then they host their home invitational next weekend.
DEWITT DROPS SECOND
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt football team lost their second in a row in a Thursday night matchup, falling to Assumption 41-10 on the road.
Assumption scored first, but the Sabers were able to respond quickly. After a play from quarterback Paul Kuehn to Lucas Burmeister got the Sabers within 20 yards, Chris Martens ended up making a field goal for the Sabers to cut the lead. Five minutes into the second quarter, Gibson McEwan pulled down a touchdown reception from Kuehn and gave the Sabers their first and only lead of the night.
Assumption went on to score 34 unanswered points to solidify the win.
DeWitt (3-2) will host Maquoketa next Friday night.
