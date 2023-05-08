Fulton graduate Chloe Lindeman continues strong season
2019 Fulton graduate Chloe Lindeman has continued to dominate the Big 10 in the hammer throw for her Wisconsin Badgers.
She once again recorded a personal best in the event and threw her fourth school record of the season. Lindeman improved her personal best to 221 feet, 10 inches and is still top of the Big 10 Conference as well as 10th in the nation in the hammer throw competition.
For Lindeman and the Badgers, she is peaking at the right time as the regular season is underway and the post season will begin shortly. She is a bright example of the talent here locally.
Moeller shows up for Irish at Tri-Rivers Conference Meet
CENTRAL CITY – Central City hosted the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Friday afternoon as Prince of Peace was led by senior Sarah Moeller.
For Moeller, she took second in both the discus and shot put, throwing 108 feet and 37 feet, 5.5 inches respectively.
Easton Valley’s Charlie Simpson placed second in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 11 inches.
The River Hawks Maria Kilburg took second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.34 seconds.
Carson Fuegen ran a 16.62 110 meter hurdle to place second with a time of 16.62 seconds. Finally, Fuegen finished in second in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.02 seconds.
