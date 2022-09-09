The Steamers continue to win, staying undefeated after week three. They took on IHSA Class 3A opponent Durand.
Fulton was on the road and picked up a big time win, showing that they are the real deal with a 31-22 win.
“Our kids showed a lot of grit tonight. They executed down the stretch when we needed it most. Our effort and intensity was off the charts tonight. These kids deserve all the credit.” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said.
The Steamers retun home next Saturday, hosting Muskegon Catholic, who are coming to play all the way from Michigan. Kickoff is set for noon.
Easton Valley hands Midland first loss in 50-6 routThe River Hawks continue to roll, defeating Midland 50-6.
The River Hawks put up a combined 38 points in the first half as their offense could not be stopped. They would add 12 more points in the second half to complete their big night.
Quarterback Hayden Felkey was 6/13 for 146 yards and five touchdowns through the air. On the ground he ran for 86 yards and had one touchdown.
Running back Charlie Simpson ran for 131 yards on 14 attempts and had two touchdowns. Receiver Callan Messerich had two receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense Felkey had himself a night, recording 20 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.
Easton Valley will host Springville next week, looking to keep their winning streak going.
Northeast falls in close battle with Durant, 23-22
Northeast hosted their second consecutive home game, playing Durant. However, the Rebels fell in a close one, 23-22.
The Rebels will be on the road at Anamosa, looking to bounce back after losing their second straight game. Their record now sits at 1-2 on the season.
River Kings and Queens compete at Cedar Rapids InvitationalThe Clinton River Kings and Queens competed at the Cedar Rapids Invitational on Thursday evening and there was a lot of improvement.
The River Queens came in eleventh place out of 20 teams. Leading the way was Camryn Sattler, Madelyn Robinson and Carryn Sattler.
The River Kings placed tenth of 20 teams as Luke Jennings, Jeremy Galloway and Owen Sanderwelzie led the team.
The River Kings had 90 percent of their runners improve their time from last week while the River Queens had 100 percent of their runners improve.
Fulton Golf continues to win, defeats AmboyThe Fulton Steamers continued their winning ways on Thursday afternoon, defeating Amboy in a head to head match 171-202.
Reed Owen and Dawson Price led the team. Owen shot a 41 while Price followed with a 42. Landon Meyers shot a 43, Jacob Voss a 45, Brady Read a 46 and Zach Winkel a 49.
They play again next Wednesday at Pearl City at 4 p.m.
