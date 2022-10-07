It was very known that this game was going to be a pivotal matchup between two of the top teams in their conference as each team battled for sole possession of second place.
The Steamers trailed at the half 22-10 but came out of the break with a vengeance. The Steamers scored on a two yard run from Joel Ford to pull within one score.
They then got the ball back and scored on a 39 yard touchdown pass from Brayden Dykstra to Baylen Damhoff to take their first lead of the game 23-22.
Forreston was able to go up five but the Steamers used some trickery as Dom Kramer threw a 24 yard pass to Damhoff to go up 30-28 with 3:29 to go.
Their defense held and the Steamers picked up a big time win. Their record now sits at 5-2 on the year.
River Kings offense goes silent, falls to North Scott 55-7
It was all Lancers on Friday night as they dominated from the second quarter on. They took a 41 point lead into the second half.
The River Kings could not find an answer on offense and their only scoring came from an 85 yard pick six from Addison Binnie.
The Lancers quarterback Kyler Gerardy rushed for two touchdowns and also threw for two in the first half.
The River Kings will be at home next week against Mount Pleasant for their senior night.
Easton Valley wins fifth straight, defeat Edgewood-Colesburg 62-20
The River Hawks have now won five straight games after dropping their opener. They are 11-1 in their last twelve road games and have straight up dominated.
They look to win the conference next week if they can defeat Kee High School.
Central DeWitt picks up 24-0 win against Vinton-Shellsburg
The Sabers have bounced back with a couple of wins in a row to move to 5-2 on the year. The Sabers will head to Mount Vernon next week before coming back home for their final game against Benton.
