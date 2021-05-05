The Fulton softball team rallied for 6-5 a win over Orion on Senior Night Wednesday at Fulton.
The Steamers were down 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but Mariah Underwood bunted to score Faith Ottens, Kylie Collachia bunted to score Liz Fish, then Anna Jacobs hit a line drive to score Underwood as Fulton completed the comeback.
Fish pitched a complete game win (10 hits, five runs — three earned — and six strikeouts). Fulton’s Ally Reed hit a solo home run in the first inning. Jacobs and Ottens both had an RBI.
Riverdale 10, Morrison 0
The Rams topped the Mustangs Tuesday at Riverdale.
Fulton 8, Orion 7
The Steamers topped Orion Wednesday at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.
Riverdale 12, Morrison 2
The Rams defeated the Mustangs Tuesday at Riverdale.
Central DeWitt first, Camanche second, Easton Valley fourth at Indian Relays
Central Dewitt placed first (171 team points), Camanche second (132) and Easton Valley fourth (88) at Camanche’s Indian Relays Tuesday.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (11.17). Dylan Darsidan won the 400 dash (53.34). Andrew Butt won the 3,200 run (10:46.90). Cade Drury, Ethan Schultz, Tucker Dickherber, and Lawrence won the 4x100 relay (45.18). Dickherber, Schultz, Lawrence and Darsidan won the 800 sprint medley (1:35.74). Adam Dunlap won the high jump (5-10). Dickherber won the long jump (19-01).
Easton Valley’s Hudson Felkey won the 200 dash (24.18). Porter Fuegen, Kolton Murphy, Carson Fuegen and Parker Olson won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles.
Central DeWitt’s Carter Donovan won the 800 run (2:08.25). Ben Zimmer won the 1,600 run (4:58.95). Luke Schlimmer won the 110 hurdles (18.69). Tristan Rheingans won the 400 hurdles (59.66). Caden Ridgley, Alex Fuller, Matt Watters and Ben Pace won the 4x200 relay (1:35.19). Will Ginter, Fuller, Sean Kinney and Hunter Blankenship won the 4x400 relay (3:37.70). Donovan, Ginter, Kinney and Blankenship won the 4x800 relay (8:37.77). Cael Shaw, Anthony Meyer, Lane Gerard and Sam Bloom won the distance medley (4:01.34).
Clinton 7, Tipton 1
The River Kings (4-8) defeated the Tigers (2-6) Tuesday at Clinton.
Za Anguiano, Jorge Dondiego, Leo Baldivia, Devon Lewison and Michael Suessmith each had one goal.
Baldivia had two assists, and Dondiego and Kevin Escobar both had one. Javier Marquez had three saves in net and Drew Cooley had two.
Prince of Peace 3, Cedar Valley Christian 1
The Irish (3-5) defeated the Huskies (0-9) Tuesday at Alburnett.
Marcus Blount, Jeremiah Wauford and Kyle Sager each had a goal for PoP. Sager, DaSean Mingo and Brody Dehner each had an assist. Eric Berry had five saves in net.
Bettendorf 7, Clinton 1
The Bulldogs topped the River Queens Tuesday at Bettendorf.
Sofia Tello scored Clinton’s goal.
CVC 4, Northeast 1
Cedar Valley Christian (3-7) topped the Rebels (0-7) Tuesday at Alburnett.
Cenady Soenksen had a goal for Northeast.
Clinton 6, North Scott 3
The River Kings topped the Lancers Tuesday at North Scott.
Adam Deters (No. 2), Blake Haskell (No. 4), Diyorbeh Yusupov (No. 5) and Kaleb Luckritz (No. 6) notched singles wins for Clinton. Keegan Birt-Steeg/Deters and Yusupov/Luckritz got doubles wins.
Assumption 6, Camanche 3
The Knights defeated the Indians Tuesday at Camanche.
Camanche’s Chase Sbertoli defeated Assumption’s Adam Nikulski 10-7 in No. 3 singles.
Pleasant Valley 9, Central DeWitt 0
The Spartans topped the Sabers Tuesday at PV.
Clinton 9, North Scott 0
The River Queens swept the Lancers Tuesday at North Scott.
“Abby Struble off the court first, with Mackenzie Lange just a few seconds behind her with another fast win,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “This completes the MAC dual meets for the season, giving the river queens a perfect 9-0 for the year. The Queens had to focus hard since there were a lot of things going on and off the court at the site. It was very similar to playing in the old River Boats Day Tournament at River Front in the old days with loud pool music and announcements, loud speed boat races and the civil war reenactment cannons all going off while you’re trying to play your match.
“Great job Queens, you are ready to work hard for the big MAC tourney next week.”
Assumption 6, Camanche 3
The Knights beat the Indians Tuesday at Davenport. .
Clinton second at Davenport
The River Queens placed second (210) in a triangular with Davenport North (195) and Davenport Central (219) Wednesday at Duck Creek Golf Course.
EV’s McNeil medalist at Plum River
Easton Valley’s Sydney McNeil was named meet medalist after shooting a 44 in a home meet against Maquoketa.
EV’s Kaitlyn Kuhl shot a 48 to place third overall. There were no team scores.
Central DeWitt third at Springbrook
The Sabers placed third (216 points) in a home meet Tuesday at Springbrook Country Club.
Pleasant Valley placed first (180), Bettendorf second (191) and North Scott fourth (218).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.