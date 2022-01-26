TUESDAY SCORES
FULTON, Ill. – The boys and girls Fulton varsity teams split wins and losses Tuesday night at home, taking on both Amboy and Eastland on Stan Borgmann Court.
The boys rebounded from a tough loss to a powerful Riverdale with a win over Eastland. The game was a makeup game, cancelled earlier this month.
The Steamers used a big second half to take the game 59-40.
“Great bounce back win over a good Eastland squad tonight,” Fulton coach RJ Coffey tweeted after the victory.”
Fulton started the game with two straight turnovers, one turning into an Eastland basket. It set the tone for the first half, which was controlled entirely by the Cougars.
The Cougars led by as much as seven throughout the first quarter. A buzzer tip in by Ian Wiebenga cut the lead to 14-10 by the time the first ended.
The Fulton kept chipping away, cutting the lead to just three at one point. With just 20 seconds to play in the half, the Steamers got the ball back. Jake Jones took control and drove the ball straight to the paint, putting the basket in and getting fouled. The free throw was no good but the Steamers only trailed 21-23 after the first two quarters.
By the time the boys came out for the second half, Fulton was ready to take control. Ethan Price, who had just two points in the first half, exploded and scored 16. Price drained four three-pointers.
Jake Jones finished with 16, and Baylen Damhoff had another 11.
The No. 2 ranked Steamers improve to 20-2 and 5-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini South Conference.
The girls struggled with opposing Amboy, falling 62-19 in conference action.
The first quarter was rough for the Steamer ladies, and they fell behind quickly With little offense to show. By early in the second period they trailed by 20 points.
“We weren’t executing defensively,” head coach Mike Menchaca said. “Our game plan in practice, we worked pretty hard on switching things and we were just late doing that. That opened up the three point line for them and they probably shot 70 percent from the field in the first half and essentially took the wind out of us right away.”
Then they started finding some discipline. While they didn’t gain any ground, the deficit stayed around 20 points for the next six minutes.
“We had a little chat in the timeout,” Menchaca said. “They all agreed that they weren’t going to quit and they gave us a little spurt where they were physical. On the offensive end, we didn’t get any shots up in the span either.”
Amboy finished the half out with another run, though, and took a 38-11 lead into the break.
Coming out into the third quarter, the offense complete stalled again. A three-point third quarter didn’t help matters and the clock went continuous to the end of the game.
Amboy out-rebounded the Steamers all night – the same doing the rebounding underneath also came up with too many easy shots on the block.
“It was a lot of our kids mentally frustrated,” Menchaca said. “That weak side, that post came out and got a lot of easy layups. We didn’t get back and guard the ball and protect the basket.
“We have some frustrated kids and didn’t start the way we wanted to. It kind of took the confidence away and it snowballed away.”
Fulton plays at Milledgeville on Thursday night.
“We have to get kids healthy,” Menchaca said. “We have some injuries and we’re trying to find the pieces that fit. We’re already small. They have to understand, we have four games left in conference, let’s make it a four game series. We have to see where we’re at – do we have confidence going into regionals or are we coming in with nothing? That’s what we’re focused on right now.”
DEWITT BOYS FALL IN MAC PLAY
DEWITT – The No. 10 Central DeWitt boys basketball team lost in overtime on Tuesday night, falling 61-55 to Davenport North at home.
The Wildcats had the four point lead at the half, but the Sabers managed to tie the game again by the end of the third quarter. At the end of regulation, it was still knotted at 49-49.
The boys are now 11-3 on the season. The boys go on the road to play Davenport West Friday night.
The girls picked up a win over the Wildcats on the road on Tuesday, beating them 57-52 in conference action.
After three quarters, the Sabers led by just two points. They outscored North 19-16 to finish things off, Taylor Veach scoring eight points in the final period.
Both Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach finished with 22 points in the win.
The No. 10 Sabers improve to 12-4 overall. They welcome Davenport West on Friday night to DeWitt.
CAMANCHE SWEEPS NORTH CEDAR
STANWOOD – The Camanche boys and girls swept North Cedar on Tuesday night on the road, adding to their conference wins,
The Storm girls (5-12) welcome Northeast on Friday night.
The boys took a big 83-52 win from the Knights, even missing stating guard Tucker Dickherber. Dickherber is out for two weeks with a hand injury.
Zane Witt led the charge with 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocks on the night.
The boys (13-2) will play Northeast on Friday, and then head across the river Saturday night. They’ll play Fulton in the primetime game of the Eric Ottens Shootout.
NORTHEAST POSTPONES
ANAMOSA – The Northeast boys basketball team was not in action on Tuesday night thanks to a postponement.
The Rebels were originally scheduled to play on the road at Anamosa. That contest will now be played February 7.
Northeast plays in Camanche on Friday night.
POP SWEPT ON THE ROAD
LISBON – The Prince of Peace varsity girls picked up a victory while the boys fell on the road at Lisbon on Tuesday night.
The Irish ladies fell to Lisbon and fall to 11-7 on the year. The Irish loss clinched a Tri-Rivers Conference title for Calamus-Wheatland.
Prince of Peace will welcome Edgewood-Colesburg to the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center on Friday night.
The boys fell 80-42 to the Lions. They fall to 2-12 on the year and will play again on Friday, when the Irish welcome Easton Valley.
RIVER HAWKS DOWN MARQUETTE
MILES – The Easton Valley boys basketball team continued a five-game winning streak with a win over Marquette Catholic on Monday night.
The River Hawks had just a four point lead over the Mohawks at the halftime break before coming back and dominating the second half.
Cayden Deardorff led the scoring for Easton Valley, finishing with 27 points.
The Easton Valley boys move to 13-2 on the year and travel to Clinton to take on Prince of Peace on Friday night.
The girls team wasn’t able to make it a sweep, falling 54-46. Renee Hartung had 15 points and Jasie Wood had 10 for the River Hawks.
The River Hawks fall to 4-10 and will play Prince of Peace on Friday.
