FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton softball team won their third straight game on Thursday night, downing West Carroll 17-2 in a three inning blowout.
Fulton, who lost their first six, have shown offensive power in the last three outings. They’ve scored 43 runs in the last three contests.
They’ve been affected heavily by weather and field conditions in a wild-weathered spring.
“The Lady Steamers had another good night,” head coach Teri Fett said. “The girls are starting to click as a team. It’s been extremely hard to work on certain things considering we still have only had two outside practiced. I’m extremely pleased with how they handled the wind and came out to play and have fun.”
Emily Kane, Annaka Hackett, and Madyson Luskey all recorded two hits for the Steamers in the batting showcase, with Hackett and Kane driving in two runs each. The Steamers also showed patience at the plate, drawing secen walks in the three-inning contest.
The Thunder plated the first run of the night, but the Steamers responded with three of their own. One of those scored with an outrunning of a bunt to keep the inning going.
Fulton scored six more in the second and eight in the third inning to end the game.
Teegan Germann pitched all three for the Steamers, allowing just four hits and two runs, striking out four.
The Steamers (3-6) will return to action on Monday night, making a short roadtrip to Erie=Prophetstown to take on the Panthers.
CLINTON BOYS BEAT MUSCATINE
CLINTON – The Clinton boys’ tennis team got out of the windy conditions on Thursday night while most of the tennis meets were cancelled, and came away with the 7-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Muscatine.
The River Kings moved indoors to the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association (RCTPA) complex in downtown Clinton where they picked up their second conference win this week.
Clinton’s No. 1 through No. 4 singles all picked up wins, along with all three doubles squads. Brody Manemann got the 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles, and Blake Haskell went three sets to beat Noah Zober at No. 2.
Adam Deters beat Trey Ulses 6-1, 6-2 and Jacob Feddersen downed Braden Hafford 6-0, 6-1.
Clinton (3-1) will be back in action on Tuesday, taking the weekend off. They’ll continue conference play with a matchup against Davenport Central at home at Max Lynn Courts.
