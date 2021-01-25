The Camanche boys basketball team fell to West Delaware 73-68 in a non-conference game Saturday at home.
Zach Erwin led the Indians with 30 points and Mike Delzell added 13.
Camanche dropped to 11-4 and West Delaware improved to 8-7.
Prince of Peace 75, Central City 26
The Irish (8-6) defeated the Wildcats (1-14) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday at Clinton.
The Irish’s Dasean Mingo had 21 points and Kyler Wallace added 10.
Prince of Peace 53, Central City 39
The Irish (11-4) defeated the Wildcats (9-7) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday at Clinton.
Paige Kuehl had 17 points for the Irish, Anabel Blount had 13 and Kaelyn Goodsman added 10.
Clinton 3,300, North Scott 2,764
The River Kings defeated the Lancers Saturday at Clinton.
Scoring for Clinton were: Jack Pelham (480 pins), Chase Stonestreet (467), Cooper Kohl (429), Dominick Judge (414), Carter Hudson (413) and Josh Baker (390).
Clinton 2,646, North Scott (score not posted)
Scoring for Clinton were: Sidney Pawski (401), Francis Hansen (366), Ana Cunningham (359), Jazlyn Whitaker (349), Ciara Grinnall (316) and Hannah Hartman (264).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.