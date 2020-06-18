CAMANCHE – The Camanche softball team rebounded from their Monday loss to take down Cascade 12-0 in an impressive performance.
“I’m very proud of the first but I am still not happy,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We have a lot more games ahead of us and we need to string a few wins together.”
Leading that charge was a one-hit performance from Tarah Wehde at pitcher, nabbing 10 strikeouts in the process.
It took Camanche just a few innings to get the job done, scoring four runs in the first inning. That included a 3-run homer from Abby Beal.
“She absolutely torched the ball,” Carbajal said.
Nearly every played in the lineup recorded a hit and an RBI on the night.
The Indians don’t have an easy game on Friday night. They travel to Goose Lake to take on the No. 10 ranked Rebels, who have been mowing over competition in the first few games of the season.
Camanche baseball scores late to down Cougars
CAMANCHE – A late run gave the Camanche baseball team just enough to take down Cascade on Thursday night, winning 3-2 over the River Valley Conference opponent.
The teams were all knotted up at 2-2 heading into the final inning before Camanche plated the last point.
The Indians continue with RVC play on Friday, heading to Goose Lake to take on the Rebels.
Rebels edge Durant 6-5
DURANT – The No. 10 Northeast softball stayed undefeated on Thursday, taking down Durant 6-5 on the road.
Madison Kluever, the Rebels’ eighth grade pitcher, pitched another complete game. She allowed 11 hits and five runs.
Neveah Hildebrandt went 3-for-4, while both Bree Mangelsen and Audrey Morris had two RBI a piece.
The Northeast baseball team got shutout by the Wildcats, losing their third straight 4-0.
The Rebels welcome the Indians on Friday night for a single varsity game.
DeWitt wins six straight
DEWITT – The No. 2 ranked Central DeWitt baseball team has yet to lose a game, downing Vinton-Shellsburg in their third doubleheader of the week.
The Sabers won 10-0 and 11-1 on Thursday night. The victories make it six straight wins for the Sabers.
Central DeWitt now has a break, coming back to action with a twinbill against Solon on Monday night on the road.
Clinton baseball swept
DAVENPORT – The Clinton baseball team dropped two on Thursday night to Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Davenport Assumption, falling 5-2 and 6-0.
The River Kings have a week to regroup, returning to action next Thursday. It will be their first home game, welcoming MAC opponent Muscatine to the Durgin Complex for a pair of contests.
