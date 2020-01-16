WILTON – After what was one of their hardest losses of the season, the Camanche girls bounced back with a big 43-30 win over Wilton on the road on Thursday night.
“Best of the season so far,” Camanche girls head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Girls stuck to the game plan and played with their heart. I’m so proud of these girls.”
Camanche was able to put up just seven points on Tuesday night when Monticello came to town. On Thursday, four of the Indians scored over that same amount.
Maddie Michels led the effort with 12 points, sinking three shots from beyond the arc. In all, the Indians sunk seven threes, including five in what proved to be a crucial second half.
“Michels stepped up huge,” Carbajal said. “We had seven total threes because we passed it faster and were unselfish.”
The Indians were down by two halfway through the fourth quarter, but went on a 6-0 run to take the lead. They held on after the Beavers tied it up 40-40 in the final minute.
The Indians pulled down 34 rebounds throughout the contest, led by ten from Tarah Wehde.
“We will use this as motivation for the ext four games,” Carbajal said.
Camanche (3-10) heads on the road all next week. They kick that stretch off at Anamosa on Monday and then at No. 1 Cascade on Tuesday night. They cap off their four-game week at Prince of Peace on Thursday and then Mid-Prairie on Friday night.
Meanwhile, the No. 2 Camanche boys rolled over Wilton, taking an 80-35 victory to stay perfect on the season.
The Indians improve to 9-0 and will
River Hawks reach triple digits in conference win
PRESTON – Three Easton Valley boys scored over 20 points on Thursday night, taking a huge 104-46 win over Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Midland.
The No. 3 River Hawks had just a 16-point lead at the half, leading the Eagles 46-30. They then lit up.
Jessen Weber hit three threes on his way to 21 points in the second half alone. Kaleb Cornilsen put up 14 second half points for a game total of 27. Cad Jargo had 21 total and Nate Trenkamp another 11.
Easton Valley moves to 10-0 on the season and take on Marquette Catholic at home next Tuesday.
Saber girls down West Delaware
DELAWARE – The N0. 12 Central DeWitt girls had no problems on the road on Thursday, taking down West Delaware 64-33.
The Sabers pounced, holding West Delaware to just seven points in the first half, taking a 35-7 lead into the break.
Because the game was moved up a day due to weather, the Sabers will have Friday off. They return home on Saturday, taking on Iowa City Liberty.
Clinton games moved
In anticipation of bad weather on Friday night, the Clinton basketball games have been moved up in both locations.
The girls, who play at Yourd Gymnasium, will start junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
The boys will play at the same time at Davenport West.
Irish fall to No. 3 Marquette
BELLEVUE – The Prince of Peace girls couldn’t handle a No. 3 ranked Marquette Catholic team on Thursday night on the road, falling to the Mohawks 60-41.
The Irish (6-7) fall below .500 for the first time this season. They return home on Monday to take on Lisbon.
