Edgewood-Colesburg defeated the Prince of Peace baseball team 3-0 Wednesday at Edgewood.
The Irish fell to 3-13 and E-C improved to 6-13.
PROSPECT LEAGUE BASEBALL
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal Cornbelters 2
The LKings defeated the Cornbelters Wednesday on the road.
Clinton’s Izaya Fullard was a hit away from the cycle, and went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and two runs. Daunte DeCello, Brett McCleary and Justin Conant each added an RBI. Adam Weed had a team-high three hits.
Clinton pitcher Ryne Schooley got the win on the mound, pitching two innings in relief with two walks and five strikeouts. Starter Jackson Bennett pitched three innings with two hits, two earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts. Logan Smith pitched two innings with two hits and two strikeouts.
Normal pitcher Ben Kowalski took the loss on the mound.
There was supposed to be a second game, but it was delayed due to weather. The teams will make it up Tuesday, July 13 at Normal.
SOFTBALL
Northeast sweeps North Cedar
The Rebels defeated the Knights 10-1/18-13 Tuesday at Lowden.
In the first game, Neveah Hildebrandt had four RBIs, Alexis Ehlers had two, and Brynnlin Kroymann, Emma Kjergaard and Leah Mangelsen all had one. Valerie Spponer led the team wit three hits, while Hildebrandt, Kjergaard, Mangelsen and Piper Isbell all had two. Ehlers and Jeorgia Neumann both had one hit. Hildebrandt had a home run. Haleigh Banowetz got the win on the mound, pitching five innings with two hits and one run. Danica Eberhart pitched two innings in relief.
In game two, Kjergaard led the way with three RBIs, while Kroymann and Hildebrandt both had two. Ehlers, Spooner, Madison Tarr, Mangelsen, Isbell, Neumann and Ally Kane all had one RBI. Hildebrandt had another home run. Hildebrandt and Kroymann both went 4-for-4 at the plate. Kjergaard had three hits. Ehlers, Spooner, Tarr, Mangelsen, Isbell, Neumann and Kane all had one. Eberhart pitched four innings with five hits, three runs (two earned), two walks and two strikeouts.
BASEBALL
West Delaware 4, Central DeWitt 1
The Sabers (15-10) fell to the Hawks (10-16) Tuesday at Manchester.
