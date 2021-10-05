CLINTON – Senior Night at the Joe O’Donnell Sport Center ended with a Prince of Peace victory as the Irish took down Cedar Valley Christian in four close sets in Tri-Rivers Conference action Tuesday night.
The Irish won the conference game 25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22.
“The team really came together to get a victory on Senior Night,” head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “CVC served very well and they were scrappy on defense. We found a way to adjust and get it done.”
Lilly Isenhour led the Irish in both offensive and defense stats. Isenhour finished with a team high 12 kills and led the back row with 20 digs. She added two solo blocks to her accolades for the night.
Sarah Moeller had eight kills for the Irish, leading the team with three solo blocks and one assist in the front row.
Shannon Kenneavy was back from injury on Tuesday and had 14 digs. Kieley Debo and Nyah Thomas both dug up 13 ball and Avery Dehner had another 12.
Kenneavy had five aces and Moeller served four.
No. 4 Lisbon ousts Easton valley
LISBON – The No. 4 ranked Lisbon Lions proved too much for Easton Valley Tuesday night.
The River Hawks fell in three straight to the Lions, losing 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 on the road.
It was the River Hawks first Tri-Rivers Conference loss this season. Lisbon clinched a share of the conference title with the win, and will win it outright if they beat Cedar Valley Christian on Thursday.
Easton Valley will take a share of the conference title if Lisbon loses to CVC Thursday night.
The River Hawks (14-6) will play Maquette Catholic on Thursday night in Miles on their home court.
Northeast falls on road
STANWOOD – The Northeast volleyball team dropped a River Valley Conference game on the road Tuesday night, falling to North Cedar in four sets.
The Rebels lost 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20.
The Rebels (8-23) welcome Regina Catholic on Thursday night to their home court in Goose Lake.
DeWitt falls to Bettendorf in four
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt volleyball team tied the game up after the second set, but then lost two straight to fall 3-1 to Bettendorf on Tuesday night at home.
The Sabers fell 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17.
Elaina Schroeder had 14 kills for DeWitt, while Hannah Palzkill had nine and Ava Morris another eight.
Morris also ended the night with nine total blocks on a huge night at the net for the Sabers. Taylor Veach had five and Schroeder had another three. The Sabers had 20 altogether as a team.
Isabelle Pierce let the back row with six digs, and Morris dug up five.
The Sabers (13-11) travel to Clear Creek Amana this Saturday for a tournament.
MONDAY Unity rallies over Pathway
FULTON, Ill. – After dropping the first set, the Unity Christian volleyball team rallied to take down Pathway Christian 3-1 on Monday night.
The Knights won 17-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17.
“We struggled with serving consistency but found ways to pull it together,” head coach Jana Behr said. “Allison Tegeler played extremely well at the net.”
Carrie Willoughby finished with 14 kills for the Knights, while Allison Tegeler put away 11. Tegeler also finished with a team-high three blocks in the middle for Unity.
Tegeler and Willoughby combined to serve nine of the team’s 14 aces. Michelle Striley also had three and Olivia Woessner added two to the mix.
Maizie Wicklund led the defense with 21 digs.
Irish compete in Bellevue
BELLEVUE – Prince of Peace competed at the Marquette Invitational on Monday night in one of the smaller cross country invites of the year.
Winning the varsity boys’ race was Prince of Peace junior Marcus Blount. Blount edged out Wahlert’s Carter Hancock at the end to win the race by two seconds in 17:28.
The Irish finished fourth as a team. Tate Ruden cracked the top 15 with a 19:46 and Hakael Powell finished in 22:10.
Madison Schnier came in 17th place in a small varsity girls field, clocking in at 25:32.
The next local cross country action takes place Thursday night at Grace Lutheran Camp in DeWitt. Clinton, Prince of Peace, Camanche, DeWitt, Northeast and Easton Valley will all participate at the annual Jim Hetrick Cross Country Invitational.
