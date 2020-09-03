CLINTON – It was a quick and easy night for the Prince of Peace volleyball team even after a shaky start as they downed Alburnett 3-0 on Thursday night in a home game at the Joe O’ Donnell Sports Center.
The Irish were playing their first Tri-Rivers Conference match of the year, welcoming the Pirates from the other side of the conference. They took the match 25-16, 25-8, 25-16.
The first set started rocky. The Irish fell behind, a few bad serve receives and four total serving errors plagued any progress as they started.
“It kills your momentum,” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “You can’t get anything started that way.”
They got some control back and put away a couple of kills, then some powerful serving by Lilly Isenhour capped off the set.
The second set, they fixed those issues. The Irish scored six straight points off of Isabel Hansen’s serve to start the set and cruised.They finished with five aces in that second set alone, throwing the Pirates out of system every step of the way.
“It’s everything,” Kenneavy said. “It pumps up the whole team. We got to run our fast offense tonight, run a lot of plays that we haven’t even done in a game yet, so it’s exciting.”
It also opened the Irish up to some set plays, including a couple of slides from sophomore Sarah Moeller and quick sets to the middle being put away for kills.
“They’re so much more confident and playing so much better as a team,” Kenneavy said about the Irish. “We’re not a one-hit wonder anymore.
Four more aces were put down in the third set as the Irish cruised to the win.
The Irish had nabbed a spot in the preseason volleyball rankings before falling out this week. They’re off to a 6-3-1, playing a number of larger schools through the first couple of tournaments this season.
“I want to see them play with confidence no matter who is on the other side of the net,” Kenneavy said. “That’s it. We’re having fun.”
River Hawks swept
MILES – The Easton Valley volleyball team struggled on Thursday night against No. 9 Edgewood-Colesburg, falling to the Vikings in three sets at home.
The River Hawks were defeated 25-19, 25-14, 27-25.
Easton Valley falls to 1-3 on the year and will now go on the road, traveling to Maquoketa Valley next Thursday.
