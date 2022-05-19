The Prince of Peace Irish boys’ soccer team fought back Thursday afternoon to beat the Cascade Cougars 7-3.
In what seemed to be a dim first half as the Irish were down 3-2 going into the break, turned into an offensive explosion in the second half, scoring five goals to lead to a big-time win.
Marcus Blount had a monster game for the Irish, finding the back of the net three times in route to a hat trick. Eric Berry, the goaltender for the Irish, was lights out in the second half, not allowing any goals.
This was the third straight win for the Irish, and their fourth in their last five games.
Prince of Peace will play again on Monday, May 23 at West Branch high school at 6:30.
Clinton’s season ends, falling 11-1
The bad luck continued for the River Kings as they fell 11-1 to North Scott Thursday night.
After putting up five goals in the first half, the Lancers continued to pour it on in the second half, scoring six more goals.
The River Kings were able to put one in the net in the second half but that would be it as nothing went their way, finishing their season with a record of 5-12.
Central DeWitt eliminated in 5-2 loss to Maquoketa
Central DeWitt fell 5-2 to Maquoketa at home Thursday night.
Maquoketa gained the advantage and never looked back as they eliminated the Sabers on the road.
For Central DeWitt, they end their season 3-13 and ended the season on a seven game losing streak.
Northeast blanked by Wahlert Catholic
The Northeast girls soccer team dropped their opening round playoff game on Wednesday night, as they were shutout by the Golden Eagles.
Wahlert Catholic scored four in each half as they move on, eliminating the Rebels from the playoffs.
The Rebels were unable to find any offense and dropped their tenth game of the season, ending with a record of 2-10 on the year.
