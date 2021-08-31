CAMANCHE – After a deadlocked first set, the Prince of Peace volleyball team dominated Camanche in the second two sets to take the game 3-0 on Tuesday night.
The Irish took the non-conference contest 27-25, 25-12, 25-10.
The Storm had the lead in the first set, but saw the lead dwindle. It took a lot of energy out of the young Storm volleyball lineup.
“We got down and we get in our heads a lot,” senior Aubrey Carstensen said. “It gets hard to pick it back up, especially with the younger ones.
“We need to communicate more and get out of our heads and be positive.”
But for the Irish, it was a momentum builder. The Irish continued to rattle off points and go on runs that stunned the Storm.
“We’ve seen them twice in our tournament at home already,” middle Lilly Isenhour said. “We knew we could beat them but we had to show up because it’s hard to beat a team three times.
“Winning that set really helped push us into the next ones.”
Leading that was Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour.
“We definitely need to work on using [our height] to our advantage,” Isenhour said. “With our blocking, we’re going to get a lot of touches and we need to keep working on getting the ball up off of those and using our size to our advantage.”
Camanche knows they’re going to be on the short end of every game they play – their tallest girl measures 5-07. The Irish block was big and they know they need to improve on hitting around it when they start conference play.
“We need to focus on finding gaps in the blocks,” Carstensen said. “Or pushing to corners. We need to find empty spaces where we can put it.”
The Irish play Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Alburnett on Thursday night.
The Storm will behind River Valley Coneference play on Sept. 9 against Bellevue.
Queens lose nail biter
BETTENDORF – Facing their second state-ranked Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent in the last week, the No. 14 Clinton River Queens lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday night when they fell in five sets to Class 5A No. 13 Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs took down the Queens 25-20, 20-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-9 in a five set thriller.
Makayla Howard led the offensive charge with 17 kills, while Megan Kelly put up another 11. Payton Luett served four aces for Clinton.
On defense, Avery Dohrn had 20 digs, Makayla Howard another 16 and Jamie Greenwalt had 12.
The River Queens (0-6) will play this weekend at Cedar Rapids Washington in an other invitational before going back to MAC play with a contest against Central DeWitt on Tuesday.
