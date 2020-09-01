CLINTON – The No. 14 Prince of Peace volleyball team took home a win in their first regular season best-of-five, taking down the Camanche Indians 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The Irish won 25-10, 20-25, 25-9, 25-21.
Even though it was another win for the ranked Irish, it wasn’t exactly what head coach Stacy Kenneavy wanted to see, especially when the team had faced the Indians in their own tournament just a week before.
“Two out of the four games I liked,” Kenneavy said. “We had some really big runs to carry us to our wins, but then we allowed them to have some really big runs.”
The second set slipped out of their grasp and Kenneavy saw the Irish come back out with a fire for the third.
“Absolutely liked how they responded,” Kenneavy said. “For us, blocks are our lowest stat and it’s something we’re focusing on. I thought we did a lot better in this game. We worked on place serving, too.”
Energy slipped again, as did serve receive, in the fourth set. Even so, the Irish pulled it out.
Heather Clark also wanted to see more from the Indians after seeing what the Irish brought to the table last Thursday.
When Clark saw a couple of her girls step up in Set 2 and start picking up some points, she hoped it would continue through the rest of the match,
“I thought it was going to give us the momentum going into that third game,” Clark said. “But we just fell apart. We were quiet, no one was talking to each other, they got down and didn’t really fight to come back. We had a conversation and said we couldn’t let that happen again.”
The Irish (5-3-1) return to action on Thursday, opening up conference play with a Tri-Rivers Conference play against Alburnett.
The Indians (2-5-1) are back on Sept. 10, starting things off in the River Valley Conference with a game against Bellevue.
“Going into conference, we want to make sure that we keep playing,” Clark said. “It’s going to happen that people score points, so it’s all about how we keep building. We need to keep our heads up and we’re still looking for leadership.”
Assumption downs DeWitt
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt volleyball team dropped their second straight conference game on Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to Assumption.
The Sabers, in their first season with the Mississippi Athletic Conference, dropped their first two MAC matchups.
The Sabers (2-3) will continue conference competition next Tuesday, playing the River Queens in Clinton.
