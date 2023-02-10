WHEATLAND – The Prince of Peace Irish were defeated by the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors 55-20 on Friday night in the opening round of the Class 1A Girls playoffs.
The Irish finish their season 4-18 while the Warriors are 18-5. The Warriors are on to the second round where they will host Marquette Catholic on Tuesday night.
River Hawks downed by Springville, 67-23
SPRINGVILLE – The Easton Valley River Hawks fell to the Springville Orioles, 67-23 on Friday night in the opening round of the Class 1A Girls playoffs.
The 18-4 Orioles handled business to advance to the second round where they will host Highland. The River Hawks finished their season with a 5-15 record.
