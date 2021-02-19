The Prince of Peace girls basketball team fell to Springville 62-48 in a Class 1A Region 5 Semifinal Friday night at Springville.
Anabel Blount and Paige Kuehl each had 12 points for the Irish, and Isabel Hansen added 10.
The Irish end the season 16-5.
Anamosa 42, Northeast 31
The Blue Raiders (14-6) defeated the Rebels (10-8) in a Class 2A Substate 4 Second Round game Thursday at Goose Lake, ending the Rebels’ season.
Morrison 47, Riverdale 44
Morrison topped Riverdale Friday at home.
Fulton 67, Sherrard 57
The Steamers improved to 5-0 with a win over Sherrard Friday at Fulton.
Connor Barnett led Fulton with 22 points and Kyler Pessman had 15 points with 10 rebounds.
Davenport Assumption 65, Clinton 41
The Knights (15-6) defeated the River Kings (1-18) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Thursday at Clinton.
Pleasant Valley 45, Central DeWitt 25
The Spartans (17-3) defeated the Sabers (11-10) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Thursday at PV.
Riverdale 51, Morrison 33
Riverdale topped Morrison Thursday at Morrison.
Shelby Veltrop led Morrison with 17 points.
Sherrard 46, Fulton 30
Sherrard topped Fulton Thursday at Sherrard.
Kylie Collachia led Fulton with 23 points.
