The Prince of Peace girls basketball team (4-3) defeated Edgewood-Colesburg (0-8) 65-48 in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Monday at Edgewood.
Lilly Isenhour led PoP with 23 points and Paige Kuehl added 19.
Easton Valley 56, Starmont 46
The River Hawks (4-4) defeated the Stars (3-5) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday at Starmont.
EV’s Sydney McNeil and Renee Hartung both had 12 points. Dakota Dyson had 11 points and Jaysie Wood added 10.
Central DeWitt 59, Maquoketa 37
The Sabers (6-0) defeated the Cardinals (6-0) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Saturday at Maquoketa.
Taylor Veach led the Sabers with 20 points and Kathryn Grau added 12.
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Prince of Peace 59
The Irish (2-4) fell to the Vikings (5-2) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Monday at Edgewood.
Dasean Mingo led the Irish with 21 points and Kyler Wallace added 20.
C.R. Jefferson 88, Clinton 60
The River Kings (0-3) fell to the J-Hawks (1-2) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Saturday at Cedar Rapids.
Lucas Weiner led Clinton with 13 points.
Solon 68, Camanche 44
The Indians (5-1) fell to the Spartans (4-1) Saturday at Solon.
Easton Valley 100, Solon 18
The River Hawks (7-0) defeated the Stars (1-4) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday at Starmont.
Camanche wins L&M Invitational
Camanche won the L&M Invitational Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.
The Indians won with 2,960 points. Keokuk came in second (2,938) and Louisa-Muscatine placed third (2,839). Central DeWitt came in eighth (2,272).
Top scorers for the Indians were: Emilee Hall (482; second overall), Kennady Bigwood (445; third), Michelle Stewart (413; fifth); Kaelan Kelly (390; seventh); Kaylee Tebbe (345; 14th) and Mackenzie Kelly (322; 20th).
Alyssa Lampe placed 17th with 337 pins as the top scorer for the Sabers.
