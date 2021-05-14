Editor’s note: Go to clintonherald.com/sports for more prep scores from Thursday and Friday.
Prince of Peace junior Lilly Isenhour and sophomore Sarah Moeller qualified for the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet after strong performances at a Class 1A State Qualifying Meet Thursday at Edgewood-Colesburg.
Isenhour placed second in the discus throw (109-04) and Moeller placed third in the shot put (35-11).
Felkey, Klemme, EV relays move on to state
Easton Valley senior Hudson Felkey, four different River Hawks’ boys relays and Maddi Klemme all advanced to the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet after strong showings at a Class 1A State Qualifying Meet Thursday at Edgewood-Colesburg.
Felkey qualified in the 100-meter dash. EV will have representation in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x110 shuttle hurdles and 800 sprint medley. Klemme will compete in the high jump.
Central DeWitt qualifies for state in 10 events
The Central DeWitt boys team qualified in six events and the girls qualified in four events for the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet after competing at a Class 3A State Qualifying Meet Thursday at Solon.
For the boys, Lucas Burmeister will compete in the 200-meter dash. Tristan Rheingans will compete in the 400 hurdles. The Sabers will compete in the 4x200 relay, the 4x400 relay, the 4x800 relay and the 800 sprint medley.
For the girls, Soren Maricle will compete in the 100 hurdles and the high jump. Morgan Machovec will compete in the long jump. Talbot Kinney will compete in the discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.