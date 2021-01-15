Prince of Peace senior Anabel Blount scored 12 points and reached 1,000-career points in the Irish’s 59-42 Tri-Rivers Conference win over Calamus-Wheatland Friday at Wheatland.
Lilly Isenhour led the Irish with 15 points and Paige Kuehl had 14.
Northeast 71, North Cedar 50
The Rebels (2-8) defeated the Knights (0-12) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at North Cedar.
Class 4A No. 5 Central DeWitt 50, Pleasant Valley 47
The Sabers (10-1) defeated the Spartans (7-4) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday at PV.
Davenport Assumption 44, Clinton 7
The Knights (5-6) defeated the River Queens (0-8) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday at Davenport.
Marquette Catholic 47, Easton Valley 33
The Mohawks (6-7) defeated the River Hawks (5-8) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday at Marquette.
Anamosa 64, Northeast 52
The Blue Raiders defeated the Rebels Thursday in a River Valley Conference game at Anamosa.
Central DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 59
The Sabers defeated the Cardinals in a non-conference game Thursday at DeWitt.
Class 1A No. 4 Easton Valley 76, Marquette Catholic 38
The River Hawks (13-0) defeated the Mohawks (4-7) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday at Marquette.
Northeast 66, North Cedar 50
The Rebels (5-3) defeated the Knights (4-8) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at North Cedar.
Davenport Assumption 66, Clinton 26
The Knights (10-1) defeated the River Kings (0-8) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday at Davenport.
Calamus-Wheatland 60, Prince of Peace 57
The Warriors (8-5) defeated the Irish (5-6) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday at Wheatland.
Dasean Mingo led the Irish with 24 points and Marcus Blount had 10.
Pleasant Valley 45, Central DeWitt 26
The Spartans (8-2) defeated the Sabers (5-5) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday at DeWitt.
Northeast 46, Anamosa 33
The Rebels defeated the Blue Raiders Thursday in a River Valley Conference game at Goose Lake.
Northeast junior Cade Hughes had 18 points. Senior Judd Swanton had 10 points with 11 rebounds.
Easton Valley 67, Morningstar Academy 34
The River Hawks defeated the Mustangs in a non-conference game Thursday at Miles.
Cayden Deardorff led EV with 20 points, Porter Fuegen had 13 and Conor Gruver added 12.
Central DeWitt 61, Maquoketa 59
The Sabers defeated the Cardinals in a non-conference game Thursday at DeWitt.
Clinton, Central DeWitt compete at triangular
Central DeWitt defeated Clinton 71-7 and Davenport North 60-15, and Clinton fell to Davenport North 52-24 Thursday at Davenport.
For Central DeWitt in the Sabers’ win over the River Kings, the Sabers’ Keaton Zeimet (120 pounds) defeated Riley Mercado (fall, 0:51). Keaton Simmons (126) defeated Noah Adrian (fall, 0:42). Robert Howard defeated Luke Jennings (fall, 1:46). Cael Grell (138) defeated Peyton Pettengill (technical fall, 17-0 2:00). Carter Donovan (145) defeated Brooke Peters (fall, 3:00). Peyton Morgan (170) defeated Mason Luckritz (fall, 0:26). Devin Luskey (220) defeated Caleb Brewer (fall, 1:38). Sam Gravert (285) defeated Mike Rausenberger (fall, 0:39). For Clinton, the River Kings’ Ty Jurgersen (152) defeated Koal Bossom (decision, 12-8). Ashten Corbin (160) defeated Landon Peterson (major decision 11-0).
In the Sabers’ win over North, Zeimet (120) defeated Jacob Dewispelaere (fall, 0:19). Robert Howard (132) defeated Eleazar Valerio (decision, 2-0). Bosom (152) defeated Zane Beebe (fall, 4:20). Landon Peterson (160) defeated Dalton Wright (decision, 10-3). Luskey (220) defeated Liam Glasgow (fall, 1:32).
In Clinton’s loss to North, the River Kings’ Brooke Peters (145) defeated Joseph Martinez (fall, 2:39).
Northeast competes at Durant Duals
Durant defeated Northeast 45-15 and Regina defeated the Rebels 42-4 Thursday at Durant.
Against Durant, Northeast’s William Schemers (195) defeated Nicholas Poston (fall, 1:28) and Nate Lorenzen (285) defeated Hunter Bacorn (decision, 8-1). Against Regina, Lorenzen defeated Caden Shetler (major decision, 13-4).
