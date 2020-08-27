CLINTON – The River King golf team took second at a home triangular on Thursday night, led by a first-place performance from Joe Simpson at Valley Oaks Golf Club.
Simpson shot a 35 (-1) on his home course to earn the meet medalist title. The River Kings took on North Scott and Davenport Central, finishing second overall as a team.
Clinton is back in action next Wednesday, traveling to Emeis Golf Course for a multi-team varsity invite in the Quad Cities.
Steamers win triangular
KEWANEE – The Fulton golf team edged out both Kewanee and Hall High Schools on Thursday night, winning a triangular at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course.
Fulton finished with a 177 overall, while Hall finished with 188 and Kewanee 190.
Josh Vanderploeg was the meet medalist, golfing a 41.
“It wasn’t very pretty but it was still a win,” Fulton head coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “Josh continued his consistent play and the others did enough. It will be nice to have a couple days off after three meets in four night in ninety degree temperatures.”
Patrick Wiebenga was next with a 42 for Fulton, and then Ian Wiebenga with a 44. Landon Meyers shot a 50.
The Steamers were coming off of a meet where they fell to conference foe Riverdale by just a few strokes. That meet on Tuesday saw the Steamers finished at 165, while the Rams finished 159. They did beat Orion, who finished with a team score of 207.
Patrick Wiebenga was the meet medalist that day with a 35.
“We played okay by when you go up against a state caliber team like Riverdale you have to be better than okay,” Ver Hoeven said. “It is disappointing because except for a couple of bad holes, we would have had the win.”
Vanderploeg shot a 39, Ian Wiebenga a 42, and Landon Meyers finished with a 49. Kyle Meinema and Reed Owen also finished with a score of 49.
DeWitt football changed
DEWITT – Before the first Friday night kickoff, Central DeWitt has had a change in their football schedule thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The season opener was originally supposed to take place between the Sabers and Maquoketa this Friday, but Maquoketa came back with a positive COVID-19 test. That effectively cancels the game – Maquoketa will not play for two weeks.
Central DeWitt did manage to add a game. They will be playing Ottumwa on Friday night instead in order to still have their season opener.
Commented
