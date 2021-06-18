The Clinton LumberKings fell 13-12 to Springfield in a walk-off loss Thursday night at Springfield.
Luke Ira led Clinton with four RBIs. Justin Conant, Jay Beshears and Anthony Mangano each had an RBI. Ira and Beshears each had a home run. Clinton’s Jake Swanson got the loss on the mound.
The loss to Springfield was preceded by back-to-back road losses to Cape -- Clinton fell 2-0 on Tuesday and 10-8 on Wednesday.
The LumberKings are 8-11 and third in the West Great River Division.
BASEBALL
Iowa City 3, Clinton 0
The Little Hawks (15-5) defeated the River Kings (8-10) Thursday at Iowa City.
Springville 13, Prince of Peace 3
The Orioles (3-11) defeated the Irish (0-6) Thursday at NelsonCorp Field.
Prince of Peace’s Jeremiah Wauford, Jaxon Dehner and Hakael Powell each had a RBI.
Northeast 15, Tipton 6
The Rebels (4-9) defeated the Tigers (3-13) Thursday at Goose Lake.
Cade Hughes led the Rebels with three RBIs. Sam Moraetes, Jimmy Weispfenning, Hayden Lee and Clayton Meyermann each had two RBIs. Kael Parson, Caleb Gruhn and Alijah Dopson each had one RBI.
Dopson got the win on the mound, pitching five innings with six runs (one earned), four walks and six strikeouts. Curtis Eberhart pitched two innings with two hits and one strikeout.
Easton Valley sweeps Marquette Catholic
The River Hawks defeated Marquette Catholic 12-9/14-3 in a doubleheader Thursday at Bellevue.
In game one, Porter Fuegen led the River Hawks with three RBIs. Conor Gruver and Austin Franzen each had two RBIs. Brig Bormann, Ayden Huling, Heyden Felkey and Aidan Gruver each had one RBI. Franzen got the win on the mound, pitching 4.1 innings with four hits, five runs (three earned), five walks and nine strikeouts.
In game two, Bormann had six RBIs. Conor Gruver and Ashten Huling both had three RBIs. Felkey had one RBI. Conor Gruver pitched a complete game, tossing six innings with four hits, three earned runs, six walks and nine strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Durant 18, Camanche 2
The Wildcats (10-12) defeated the Indians (3-15) Thursday at Camanche.
Ava Huling and Ella Blinkinsop each had an RBI for the Indians.
Northeast 12, Tipton 2
The Rebels (9-9) defeated the Tigers (1-12) Thursday at Goose Lake.
Alexis Ehlers and Valerie Spooner both had three RBIs. Brynnlin Kroymann, Madison Tarr and Leah Mangelsen each had an RBI. Haleigh Banowetz got the win on the mound, pitching five innings with five hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and three strikeouts.
Marquette Catholic sweeps Easton Valley
The Mohawks (8-6) defeated the River Hawks (0-19) 12-0/8-7 in a doubleheader Thursday at Bellevue.
Central DeWitt sweeps Davenport Central
The Sabers swept the Blue Devils 4-2/6-4 in a doubleheader Thursday at DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.