Local cross crountry runners competed at the Anamosa Invitational on Saturday.
In the boys race, Solon won (51 team points), South Winneshiek placed second (84), Tipton third (98), Jefferson fourth (103), Monticello fifth (126), Assumption sixth (130), Cascade seventh (193), Camanche eighth (199), Anamosa ninth (206), North Linn 10th (272), Isaac Newton Christian 11th (283), Springville Central 12th (349) and Midland 12th (364).
Solon won (41) the girls race, Assumption placed second (69), South Winneshiek third (94), Tipton fourth (96), Monticello fifth (124), Prince of Peace sixth (146), North Linn seventh (178), Anamosa eighth (180), Jefferson ninth (208) and cascade 10th (220).
For the Camanche boys, Dylan Darsidan placed second overall (16:42.5) and Andrew Butt placed eighth (17:25.2).
While the Prince of Peace boys did not place, Marcus Blount placed sixth overall (17:05) for the Irish.
For the Prince of Peace girls, Madison Anglese was the top finisher at 21st (21:46.8).
Erie-Prophetstown 175, Fulton 179, Morrison 196
Fulton placed second and Morrison third on Monday in a triangular at Deer Valley Golf Course in Deer Grove, Illinois.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Logan Wunderlich was medalist (36).
Scoring for Fulton were: Josh Vanderploeg (39), Patrick Wiebenga (43), Landon Meyers (48) and Kyle Meinema (49).
Scoring for Morrison were: Mason Dykstra (43), Isaac Melton (48), Dayton Young (52) and Nate Helms (53).
Erie-Prophetstown 231, Morrison 266, Fulton N/A
Morrison placed second on Monday at Deer Valley Golf Course in Deer Grove, Illinois.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Malory Eggers was medalist (51).
Scoring for Morrison were: Campbell Buikema (62), Gigi Connelly (67), Anna Rinker (68) and Faith Green (69).
Fulton’s Aliya Byeno (56) and Peyton Sanderson (58) scored as individuals.
Clinton goes 2-2 at Liberty Tournament
Clinton defeated Iowa City West and Madison, but fell to Solon and Iowa City Liberty at the Liberty Tournament on Saturday at Iowa City Liberty.
Northeast goes 0-4 at Monticello Tournament
Northeast fell to Union, Maquoketa, Mid-Prairie and Monticello at the Monticello Tournament on Saturday.
