Several local runners took part in the Midland Cross Country Meet on Tuesday.
Tipton won (34 team points) the boys race, followed by Bellevue (62), Northeast (73), Easton Valley (146) and Midland (196).
Tipton won the girls race (47), Prince of Peace placed second (70) and Northeast third (78).
For the boys, Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount led all local runners in fifth-place overall (18:22). Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver place eighth (18:51). Northeast’s Thomas Machande placed 10th (19:41), Nate Ketelsen 11th (19:53), Daniel Rowland 16th (20:30), Kelvin Machande 17th (20:46), Zeb Cox 19th (21:02) and Jace Rathje 20th (21:02).
In the girls race, Northeast’s Grace Ketelsen placed fifth (22:50), Cenady Soenksen eighth (23:16) and Faith Ketelsen 14th (23:42). Prince of Peace’s Madison Anglese placed ninth (23:23), Kaelyn Goodsman 10th (23:23), Sophie Griffin 16th (24:15), Ava Ruden 17th (24:28) and Madison Schnier 18th (24:28).
Fulton tops Amboy
Ian Wiebenga earned medalist honors with a 37 and Fulton defeated Amboy 162-204 on Tuesday at Fulton Country Club.
Also scoring for Fulton were Patrick Wiebenga (38), Josh Vanderploeg (41) and Landon Meyers (46).
“It was good to get competitive again after the rainouts last week,” Fulton coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “I think the kids were a little competition-rusty, but they got through and did well. I was glad to be able to get a few kids into the meet that normally aren’t there. The kids have all been working really hard and it is nice to be able to reward them for their efforts.”
Riverdale tops Morrison
Riverdale defeated Morrison 159-187 on Tuesday at Byron Hills Country Club in Port Byron.
Scoring for Morrison were Nate Helms (42), Mason Dykstra (47), Danny Mouw (48) and Isaac Melton (50).
Riverdale’s Hayden Musser earned medalist honors (38).
Sabers win triangular
Central DeWitt scored 165 team points to top North Scott (173) and Davenport North (187) on Tuesday at Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport.
On Monday, the Sabers placed third (182) in a meet with Assumption (171), Bettendorf (172) and Davenport West (185). Scoring for the Sabers on Monday were Koal Bossom (44), Noah Thein (45), Alex Tuttle (46) and Nate McGarry (47).
Northeast sweeps Marquette Catholic
Northeast swept Marquette Catholic 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 on Tuesday at home.
Northeast improves to 2-9.
Sabers sweep Wildcats
Central DeWitt swept Davenport North 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 on Tuesday at home.
The Sabers improve to 3-4.
Anamosa tops Camanche
Anamosa defeated Camanche 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-10 on Tuesday in Anamosa.
The Indians fall to 5-7-1.
