Editor’s note: Check out more scores in Tuesday’s paper.
Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2
The LKings fell on the road Thursday.
Clinton’s Izaya Fullard went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Daunte DeCello had two hits while Justin Conant, Casey Sole and Brayden Frazier each had one. DeCello had a run. Conant had two walks and DeCello had one. Clinton’s Matt Scherrman took the loss, pitching 5.2 innings with 10 hits, seven earned runs, one walk and one strikeout. Jake Swanson (one inning, two hits, three earned runs, three walks) and TJ Fleita (1.1 innings, two hits, one strikeout) each pitched in relief. Alton pitcher Peyton Harvard got the win.
Bettendorf 3, Clinton 2
The River Kings (9-13) fell to the Bulldogs (6-15) Thursday at Bettendorf.
Clinton’s Addison Binnie went 2-for-4 with a home run. Jai Jensen went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk. Logan Mulholland and Ben Wittenauer both had a hit. Mulholland pitched seven innings with six hits, two earned runs, four walks and five strikeouts. Reliever Seth Dotterweich pitched 0.2 innings with one earned run and took the loss.
Camanche 7, Wilton 1
The Indians (13-4) topped the Beavers (8-7) Thursday at Wilton.
Camanche’s Mike Delzell went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Morgan Butt went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Tucker Dickherber went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Logan Shaw got the win on the mound, pitching four innings with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Zach Erwin pitched three innings with one hit, one run and two strikeouts. The Indians had nine stolen bases.
Calamus-Wheatland sweeps Prince of Peace
The Warriors (8-11) defeated the Irish (2-11) 13-1 and 5-1 in a doubleheader Thursday at Cal-Wheat.
Kyle Sager and Jeremiah Wauford both had an RBI for the Irish.
Regina Catholic 12, Northeast 2
The Rebels (6-10) fell to the Regals (8-9) Thursday at Iowa City.
Sam Moraetes had an RBI for Northeast.
Easton Valley splits with Midland
Midland (7-8) defeated Easton Valley 9-8, then the River Hawks (12-7) bounced back for a 15-0 win in a doubleheader Thursday at Midland.
Wilton 7, Camanche 0
The Beavers (18-3) defeated the Indians (3-17) Thursday at Wilton.
Midland sweeps Easton Valley
The River Hawks (1-25) fell 5-2 and 2-1 to the Eagles Thursday at Midland.
