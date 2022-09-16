The Marion Wolves defeated Central DeWitt 20-13 as the Wolves scored with 2.8 seconds left.
This was a heartbreaking loss for the Sabers on their homecoming. This game was tied at 13 a piece going into the half and the defenses stole the show.
The Sabers offense could not get past the Wolves and they drop their first game of the season and are now 3-1 on the year. They will host Assumption next week.
Northeast wins big game at Anamosa, 22-21
The Rebels got a much needed bounce back victory as they defeated Anamosa 22-21.
The Rebels picked up their second win of the season and opened up district play with a win. The Blue Raiders fall to 0-4 on the season.
Northeast will be at home next week when they host Tipton for their homecoming game.
Camanche falls to West Liberty 22-14
The Storm struggled in their first district game of the season as they fell to West Liberty on the road.
The Comets picked up their first win of the season with a 22-14 victory. The Storm move to 1-3 on the season and will look to bounce back next week.
The Storm will host Anamosa for their homecoming game.
Prince of Peace defeats Midland in Thursday night sweep
It was all Prince of Peace on Thursday night as they swept Midland.
They picked up their set wins 25-9, 25-23 and 25-18. Outside of set two the Irish did not struggle with Midland.
They were led by Shannon Kenneavy and Sarah Moeller who each had six kills. Kenneavy also led the team with 15 assists. Three different Irish servers had two service aces and Moeller led the team with six blocks.
The Irish will compete in the Clinton Invitational on Saturday.
Anamosa sweeps Camanche in three sets
Camanche was on the road on Thursday night as they were at Anamosa. They were unable to get their offense together as they got swept by the Blue Raiders.
They fell 25-13, 25-13 and then 25-8 as their record moves to 3-8 on the year. Rylan Smith stood out with 10 assists on the night.
The Storm will play at the Clinton Invitational Saturday morning.
Northeast swept by Bellevue on Thursday night
The Rebels battled Bellevue on the road on Thursday night but things did not go the way they wanted as they were swept by the comets in three sets.
The Rebels lost the sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-13. Their record moves to 9-8 on the season.
They will host Maquoketa on Tuesday night and then Anamosa on Thursday.
