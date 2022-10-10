Fultons Landon Meyers had a fantastic season for the Steamers, leading the way for his team all season long.
The senior has a lot to look back on after becoming the regional champion and leading his team to the sectional down at TPC Deere Run golf course outside of Moline.
Meyers was unable to keep that magic going on Friday down at the state tournament in Bloomington. He missed the day one cut by just two strokes, shooting an 88 through 18 holes.
Clinton splits matches at CPU Tournament on Saturday
The River Queens got some much needed matches in on Saturday at the Center Point-Urbana tournament.
They got off to a really solid start, defeating Columbus Catholic 2-0 (21-14, 21-17). The River Queens kept that going in their second match, defeating Center Point-Urbana 2-0 (22-20, 21-18).
Things got a little more difficult in their next two matches, falling to Cedar Falls 0-2 (14-21, 9-21). They then fell to Assumption in the tournament semifinal, 0-2 (17-25, 18-25).
The River Queens finish off their regular season at Muscatine on Tuesday night before hosting Central DeWitt next Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.