WRESTLERS TAKE TO MATS OVER WEEKEND
MARION – The Clinton wrestling team had a full weekend, heading to Linn-Mar High School and participating in four different duals.
The River Kings fell to LeMars 49-21. Brady Jennings picked up a pin in under a minute at 138-pounds over Jaydon Palsma for six points. Luke Jennings took a 7-6 decision over Matthew Vondrak at 145-pounds. Those two rounded out the wins in the LeMars dual.
They also picked up wins in the dual against Cedar Rapids Xavier. The River Kings fell to Xavier 52-28.
Brady Jennings had another pin at 138, pinning Xavier’s Connor Murray in 1:40.
Luke Jennings won by major decision, defeating Dane Melchior 12-2 at 145-pounds. Peyton Pettengill added a win to the list, too, pinning Jean Ngoma in 1:34. Rounding out Clinton’s points was Jai Russell. Russell pinned Justin Adams in 1:22 at 182-pounds for the River Kings.
Clinton fell to Marion 50-23, and many of the same faces came away with points. The only pin of the Marion dual came from Luke Jennings, who got the first period pin over Ty Mull at 145-pounds.
Brady Jennings won by tech fall at 138, finishing with the 17-2 advantage over Mason Dunlavey for five team points. Ty Jurgersen picked up a major decision with, beating Adam Rose 14-3 at 160-pounds. Ajai Russell also won by major decision over Aaron Rose at 182-pounds, winning 10-2.
The River Kings fell 76-6 to Western Dubuque. Their points came from an open match at 113-pounds.
The River Kings are back in action on Thursday, traveling to Davenport North for a triangular.
NO. 6 CAMANCHE PERFECT ATER WEEKEND PLAY
WEST LIBERTY – The Camanche boys basketball team is still perfect on the season heading into a conference showdown after beating West Liberty 66-33 on Saturday afternoon.
Adam Dunlap led the way with 21 points, Zane Witt added another 16 while leading the team with 13 rebounds. Tucker Dickherber finished with a team-high nine assists and eight rebounds.
The No. 6 ranked Storm (10-0) now look to Monticello, who visits Camanche Tuesday night. The Panthers are also perfect on the year and the winner of the contest will be the only undefeated team in the River Valley Conference.
NO. 10 RIVER HAWKS DROP SECOND
EDGEWOOD – The Easton Valley boys basketball team dropped their second game in a row Monday, playing a non-conference game against Edgewood-Colesburg and coming away short 50-42.
The River Hawks try to move back into the win column Tuesday, returning to their side of the conference with a home game against Midland.
DRSICOLL PARTICUARLY PROUD OF FRIDAY EFFORTS
BELLEVUE – Even though the Northeast girls team came away with a loss on Friday night, head coach Johnny Driscoll was full of praise for his team.
The girls lost to Bellevue 77-41, but with adversity behind the box score.
“The girls fought hart the entire game,” Driscoll said. ‘Missing three girls because of illness but each girls stepped up their game to fill the void of the girls not there. They could have taken the easy route and checked out because we were missing girls but they acceped the challenge head on and played well.”
The Rebels were missing Emily Erwin, Emma Kjergaard and Jeorgia Neumann from the lineup. Aubrie Kruse led the scoring with 12 points on the night, but eight different athletes contributed to scoring. Alyssa Fowler had seven and Morgan Foster had another six.
“The score doesn’t show the heart, determination and grit they played with tonight,” Driscoll said. “To say we are proud of them would be an understatement. These are incredible kids and we are so fortunate to have all of them as a part of our program.”
Northeast is back in action Tuesday night at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.