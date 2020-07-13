Queens swept by ranked Bulldogs
CLINTON – The Clinton softball team struggled against a top-ten Bettendorf squad on Monday, falling twice by double digits.
The River Queens lost the two conference games 13-3, 14-2.
The Queens struggled through the first inning. The Bulldogs scored nine baserunners before the Queens could record the third and final out, causing an early pitching change from Lauren Brennan to Amber Lee.
Clinton managed just three hits through the five innings of play. Lauren Brennan had two RBI, while Natalie Dornbush added the third.
Although the final score looked similar to the first game, the River Queens managed to put up a fight through the first innings of the second. After a scoreless first inning, Bettendorf put two runs on the scoreboard.
The River Queens responded with their own two runs, those RBIs coming off the bat of Amber Lee.
The Bulldogs came out in the third and scored seven more, however, and then the bats of the Queens went quiet. They ended with four hits in Game 2, two coming from Lee.
The Clinton River Queens will now turn their attention to the postseason. Clinton (4-14) will travel north to take on Wahlert Catholic (10-12) in the first round of regional play on Thursday.
River Kings baseball takes one on road
BETTENDORF – The Clinton baseball team dominated Bettendorf in the first contest on the road on Monday night before falling in the second, splitting the Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill.
The Kings scored in the first three innings of the first game to quickly reach double digit runs. They capped off scoring in the sixth with a final run for the 13-3 win.
Bettendorf scored in the first inning in Game 2, keeping the Kings quiet in the first. Clinton came out and scored three in the second and plated another in the third to grab a 4-1 lead. They held that lead through the bottom of the fifth when the Bulldogs exploded for 11 runs to take a lead they would hold to the end.
The River Kings (13-7) head back to Clinton, but not to the Durgin Complex. The Kings welcome Muscatine to NelsonCorp Field on Tuesday, the home of the LumberKings, for a single game. They travel to Davenport West on Wednesday before getting ready for a substate matchup against Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday night.
Irish bow out of districts
ALBURNETT – The Prince of Peace baseball team put up a fight, but ultimately were overpowered by No. 5 ranked Alburnett on Monday night, bowing out of the postseason with a 10-2 loss.
The Irish finish 1-12 in their first year under coach Skylar Sanford. They lose two seniors: Gage Ruden and Evan Tiesman.
Northeast blanked in district loss
DURANT – The Northeast baseball team ended their season on Monday night, falling 7-0 to Durant on the road.
The shutout loss was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but was rained out and postponed to Monday night.
The Rebels finish the season 2-10 and say goodbye to seniors Dakota Stevenson and Riley Wolfe.
