KINGS 5TH, QUEENS 6TH IN XC
SOLON – The Clinton River Kings ran to a fifth place team finish while the girls’ finished sixth on Monday afternoon at the Solon Cross Country Invitational.
The girls finished with 128 team points, just one point away from sliding into the fifth place position.
Leading that for the River Queens was sophomore Camryn Sattler. Sattler clocked in at 20:12.9, finishing behind Mount Vernon’s Laura Swart.
Senior Abby Struble crossed the finish line next for the Queens, making the top 25 of the 150-athlete field. Struble’s time Monday was 22:37.9 Just behind Struble was teammate Madelyn Robinson, a sophomore, who completed the race in 22:52.8 for a 26th place finish.
Sofia Tello was in the top third of runners as well with a time of 24:45.2.
Rounding out the team score for Clinton in the varsity girls’ race was Rose Kelly (24:53) and Hattie Nickles (25:04).
The Central DeWitt ladies placed eighth, coming in with 242 team points and finishing above Iowa City Liberty.
The Sabers had three runners place in the top 50, all within 20 seconds of each other. Crossing first was freshman Julia Fielding in 24:56.9. Next was freshman Jenny Clausen who finished at mark, and right behid was Eliza Petersen with ran the race in 25:14.7.
The varsity boys team finished with 135 team points, good for fifth.
The top finisher for the River Kings was Conner Sattler, finishing 17th overall and clocking in at 18:29.7. Close behind him were River Kings Ethan Buer and Luke Jennings, who both finished in the top 25 of the field as well.
Buer ran a 18:40.6 and Jennings finished in 18:49.4.
Rylie Mercado was 31st, finishing Monday’s even in 19:04. Jeremey Galloway also came in the top third of the field in 19:26.
Central DeWitt came in ninth overall as a team, beating West Liberty in the team standings.
Caleb Olson was the top performer of the day for the Sabers, finishing in 18:57.3. Next was Ben Zimmer coming in 33rd individually with a time of 19:12.3.
The River Kings and Queens are back in action in a week, traveling to the Quad Cities to run at Emeis Golf Course on Tuesday.
FULTON HAS SENIOR NIGHT
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton golf team celebrated Senior Night with a bang, completing a dominant victory over Lena-Winslow/Pearl City on Monday afternoon at the Fulton Country Club.
The Steamers won by 26 strokes, beating Le-Win/Pearl City 174-200.
Leading that charge was senior Ian Wiebenga. Wiebenga was the individual medalist for the duel meet, finishing with a 35 on the day. Wiebenga golfed nine stroked better than any other finisher on the course on Monday, including just two shots on hole three.
The runner-up individual was junior Landon Meyers, who shot a 44. Aiden Daley had a 46 and Drew Dykstra shot 49.
Rounding out the varsity scoring was Gavyn Mendoza and Kyle Meinema who shot 52 and 54 respectively.
The Steamers have a short turnaround, traveling to East Dubuque on Tuesday afternoon. Fulton also participates in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet later this week.
FULTON VB DOWNS AMBOY
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton volleyball team had no trouble with a win on Monday night, defeating Amboy in a powerful sweep.
Fulton won the NUIC match 25-7, 25-11.
Gracie Sanderson had seven kills from the outside for a team-high, while Brooklyn Brennen, Ava Bowen and Kara Stoecker all finished with three.
Teegan Germann, Mikayla Gazo and Brennan all finished with four digs a piece.
The Steamers have a week off, traveling to Eastland next Tuesday for a conference rematch.
QUEENS HOST HOME INVITE
CLINTON – Four Gateway Area teams made their way to Yourd Gymnasium this weekend, participating in the annual River Queen Volleyball Invitational with a slew of state-ranked teams as competition.
Clinton won two of their four games Saturday. They started the day beating Prince of Peace in a sweep, then battled out a win over Dubuque Senior 2-1. Makayla Howard led the Queens in blocks and kills in the Senior game, while Jamie Greenwalt dug up 10 balls. Clinton won that game 21-13, 15-21, 15-12.
That sent the River Queens to the winning bracket, where they fell to No. 4 Assumption 2-0 in the tournament semifinals. The Knights won that contest 25-11, 25-10, and the Queens were led in kills by Megan Kelly and in digs by Avery Dohrn. Clinton fell again in the consolation game, beaten this time by Iowa City High 2-1. They took the first set before they were edged out 24-26, 15-19, 15-11.
The Camanche volleyball team picked up their first win of the season, beating Prince of Peace 2-1 in their final game of the day.
The Storm lost to Assumption and Cedar Rapids Jefferson in pool play. Assumption beat Camanche 21-7, 21-9 and Jefferson took the game 21-12, 21-7.
Camanche took on two different local teams in the consolation bracket. First, they played Central DeWitt and lost 25-19, 25-7. Jamie Robertson led the team in kills with two and in digs with 11.
The Storm beat the Irish to end the day and grab their first win this season. Camanche took the game 25-17, 21-25, 15-12. Robertson led in kills once again, while Danika Dodson dug up 10 balls. Rylan Smith also notched an ace in the game.
The Irish were led by Sarah Moeller with kills in that final contest, while Shannon Kenneavy had 14 digs and Lilly Isenhour had two blocks. The Irish didn’t pick up a win on Saturday.
Prince of Peace lost first to Clinton, and then were swept by Senior 21-18, 21-17 to finish pool play. Sarah Moeller had three kills and Kenneavy had five digs. They also lost their first consolation bracket game to Muscatine 25-12, 25-13. Madison Zachert led the kill attempts in that game with two.
Central DeWitt ended the day with one win, their victory over Camanche. They lost to state-ranked Wilton to start the day and then fell to Wahlert Catholic, working without starting setter Allie Meadows for the entire day.
Clinton takes on Davenport North at home on Tuesday night. Camanche played River Valley Conference opponent Cascade on the road on Thursday. The Irish welcome Marquette Catholic to the Joe on Tuesday night. Central DeWitt takes on Pleasant Valley in Mississippi Athletic Conference competition on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.