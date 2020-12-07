The Northeast boys basketball team (2-1) defeated Calamus-Wheatland (0-2) 54-38 Saturday in Wheatland.
Cade Hughes led Northeast with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Judd Swanton had 20 points with 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Hayden Lee and Carter Pataska each had three assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Easton Valley 63, Bellevue 27
The River Hawks (2-0) defeated the Comets (0-3) Saturday at Bellevue.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 45, Camanche 12
The Panthers (2-0) defeated the Indians (0-3) Saturday in Camanche.
Emmerson Crigger led the Indians with six points.
Bellevue 53, Easton Valley 22
The River Hawks (2-1) fell to the Comets (3-0) Saturday at Bellevue.
Sydney McNeil led EV with nine points. Renee Hartung had eight rebounds. Liviah Johnson had five steals. Kaitlyn Kuhl had four assists and two blocks.
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Northeast 49
The Warriors (2-1) topped the Rebels (1-3) Saturday in Wheatland.
Emma Fowler led Northeast with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Neveah Hildebrandt had three steals and two assists.
