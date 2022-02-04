CAMANCHE SWEEPS ANAMOSA
CAMANCHE – It was a full varsity sweep for the Camanche basketball teams Friday night, as both the boys and girls beat Anamosa in front of the home crowd.
On Senior Night for the girls, the Storm came out with a dominant win over the Blue Raiders, cruising to the 47-6 win after an explosive second quarter.
It was just a score of 7-4 after the first eight minutes, leaning in favor of the Storm. As the second started, Aubrey Carstensen got a steal down to Bridgette Hundley, who then flipped it across the lane to Emerson Crigger.
Crigger got a fast break on the next possession to extend the lead to 11-4 and Anamosa called a timeout.
With under two minutes to go, Aubrey Carstensen went to the hole and made the basket while getting fouled. On the free throw, Carstensen missed but slipped down the lane for her own rebound, putting in the layup easily.
The four point plays gave the Storm a 30-5 lead. The Storm took the 33-5 lead into the halftime break, holding the Blue Raiders to just one point in that second quarter.
The Raiders scored just one point in the entire second half of the game as well.
The Camanche girls (6-14) welcome Tipton on Tuesday night. They honored seniors Bridgette Hundley, Aubrey Carstensen, Joshlin Brooks and Danika Dodson before Friday’s game.
The boys were led by a big offensive night from their two posts and beat Anamosa 52-40.
Zane Witt finished with 21 points, while Damarion Honaker had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Camanche boys (16-3) travel to face a ranked Monticello team on Monday night. Monticello is one of the Storm’s three losses on the year.
CLINTON SWEPT AT HOME
CLINTON – Both the Clinton River Kings and Queens fell in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Friday night, getting swept by Davenport North in Yourd Gymnasium.
The boys capped off the night, falling 65-28.
The River Kings only managed to put up three points in the first quarter, and seven in the second. By the time halftime rolled around they already trailed 38-10 and never gained ground on the Wildcats.
Jai Jensen led the scoring with 15 points.
Clinton said goodbye to seniors Isaiah Struve, Jai Jensen, Colin Hammel, Ethan Buer, Caleb Riessen and Seth Dotterweich on Friday night as well.
The River Kings (2-15) take to the road, heading to Pleasant Valley to take on the top-of-the-conference Spartans Tuesday night.
The girls struggled to contain a powerful North team, falling 64-26. After getting the tip, North scored off of an easy roll to the middle. Two consecutive turnovers by the River Queens turned into two easy buckets from the block for the Wildcats.
Add a three to the mix and it was 9-0 North before the first minute had ticked off the clock.
After one quarter, Clinton still hadn’t pushed points across the board and trailed 22-0. The first points came 10 full minutes into the contest, but they trailed 29-2 by the time that shot fell.
Junior Veronica Ramirez was the leader for the River Queens with a double-double on the night, scoring ten and pulling down ten rebounds. Sophomore Kanijah Angel and eight points.
Clinton honored seniors Ivey Bates, Jamie Greenwalt and Ali House before the contest Friday.
The River Queens (2-19) travel again next Tuesday, heading to Pleasant Valley for more Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
NORTHEAST SHUTS OUT BELLEVUE
GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast boys and girls varsity basketball teams picked up hard-fought wins Friday night, taking on River Valley Conference opponent Bellevue in Goose Lake.
The Northeast boys came away with the 53-43 victory.
The Northeast boys (13-6) head to Anamosa on Monday night.
The girls slipped past, winning by a score of 61-59.
The Rebels had lost to the Comets less than a month ago 77-42 before Friday night’s victory.
“Our girls have an amazing work ethic and played with all heart tonight,” Northeast head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “They never gave up and refuse to back down from a challenge. It was great to have a huge crowd tonight and the girls played a spectacular game in front of our home fans.”
The Rebels were down by seven at the half, but took the led with a dominant third quarter. Northeast hAd reversed it, leading the Comets 41-34 with eight minutes remaining.
Bellevue took back the lead with a minute and a half to play, but the Rebels closed out the game for the win.
“Our girls continued to work hard in the second and third quarters to build up that 11 point lead,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “Bellevue made a comeback and our girls kept their composure and we hit some critical free throws in the fourth quarter.”
The Northeast girls (6-14) wrap up their regular season. They move to the Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinals on Feb. 12, traveling to West Liberty to take on the Comets.
DEWITT SILENCES MUSCATINE
MUSCATINE – The Central DeWitt teams swept Muscatine in Mississippi Athletic Conference competition on Friday night on the road.
The No. 8 ranked girls downed the Muskies 62-29.
Senior Allie Meadows led the Sabers with 14 points and five assists, while freshman Lauren Walker had another 13 points in the contest.
The Sabers (15-4) welcome North Scott on Tuesday night in a varsity double header.
The No. 10 ranked boys took down the Muskies 70-58, thanks to a monstrous game by senior Shawn Gilbert.
Gilbert put up 40 points for the Sabers, pulling down 10 rebounds and blocking two shots in the process. He was 18-22 from the free throw line.
The Sabers struggled with a slow start, trailing by two points after two quarters had expired. Gilbert scored 22 of his 40 points in the second half.
The Sabers (12-5) will play North Scott in MAC play on Tuesday at home.
