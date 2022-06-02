Northeast defeated Central DeWitt 12-8 on Wednesday night, picking up their second win of the season.
Despite an early deficit, the Rebels came back with a big four run fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead.
The Sabers scored runs in the fifth and sixth inning to knot things up at five a piece before the Rebels exploded in the bottom of the sixth. They scored seven runs to take a commanding 12-5 lead.
The Sabers scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Rebels held on to get the win 12-8.
Northeast softball offense continues rolling
Northeast did it again as they mercy ruled the North Cedar Knights in five innings on Wednesday night.
This has been a common theme as the Rebels have now run ruled three different teams in three of their six games that they have won.
Northeast scored in each of the first three innings, scoring two in the first, three in the second and then two more in the third.
The Rebels then walked it off in the fifth inning, scoring three more runs to get the mercy rule win over the Knights. The pitching continued to excel as they allowed no runs through five innings and improved their record to 6-1.
Both Camanche baseball and softball fall to Cascade
The Camanche baseball and softball teams each dropped their Wednesday night games against Cascade.
The Baseball team dropped a close one 8-6.
The Storm took an early 3-1 lead in the first inning before the Cougars scored five unanswered runs to make it 6-3 going into the sixth inning.
The Storm got a run back in the bottom of the sixth but the Cougars responded in the seventh inning, scoring two more runs to make it 8-4.
The Storm did not go quietly, scoring two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, but it was not enough as they lost 8-6.
The softball team struggled, getting shut out 9-0.
The Cougars were able to plate runs in the first three innings to take a commanding 8-0 lead. They tacked on one more run in the fifth inning to get a 9-0 victory.
For the Storm this was their third loss of the season, and the second time they had been shut out.
Central DeWitt drops both games against Mount Vernon
The Sabers could not slow down Mount Vernon on Wednesday night, winning the first game 13-0 before taking game two 14-2.
In game one the Mustangs scored seven in the first inning and then five more in the second to take a big 12-0 lead. One more run in the third made it 13-0 as the Mustangs got the win in just three innings.
In game two the Sabers got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
However, the Mustangs offense woke back up in the second inning, scoring five runs and then adding nine more over the next two innings.
The Sabers scored another run in the bottom of the fifth but it was too little too late as the Mustangs won 14-2.
