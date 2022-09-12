CAMANCHE – Camanche hosted six different schools on Saturday for their Camanche volleyball invitational.
Local schools Northeast and Easton Valley each competed in the invitational.
Northeast was able to go 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Davenport North but they fell to Bellevue.
In their first game against Davenport North, the Rebels won set one 22-20 and then swept them, winning set two 21-15.
In their second game, the Rebels fell to the Comets. Set one the Comets 21-16 and completed the two set sweep with a 21-13 win.
Camanche lost their first game in three sets to Calamus-Wheatland. The Storm took set one 21-12 but then lost set two 21-7 to force a set three. Set three did not go the Storms way and they lost 15-13.
Camanche won their second game against Easton Valley, beating the River Hawks in two sets. They won both sets by a score 21-17 to pick up their third win of the season. Half way through the season the Storm have already surpassed their win total from last year as they won just two games a season ago.
Easton Valley did not have much luck on Saturday, falling in all three of their matches.
In their first game they lost in two sets to Calamus-Wheatland. Set one they fell 21-12 and then set two they lost 21-18.
In game two they lost to Camanche and in set three they lost to Davenport North. The Lions won set one 21-11 and then lost set two 21-13.
Prince of Peace wins one of four matches at Wilton
The Irish picked up one win in four matches on Saturday at the Wilton tournament.
The Irish lost their first game in two sets to Wilton. Wilton dominated set one, winning 21-7. The Irish battled in set two but fell just short, falling 23-21.
They bounced back, defeating Mount Pleasant in their second game. They beat Mount Pleasant 21-13 in set one and 21-14 in set two.
They lost to Burlington in three sets in their third match. They then lost in two sets to Mediapolis to end the day, falling in both sets 21-18.
Fulton picks up three wins in tournament at Byron
The Steamers had themselves a weekend, winning in three of their five games this weekend.
They started out by winning their first three games of the tournament, all via the sweep. They defeated Belvidere, Scales Mound and Winnebago.
They then fell to Aquin Catholic in a close three set match before losing to Dakota 2-0. The Steamers record now sits at 6-4.
Unity Christian moves to 9-0 on the season after successful tourney
The Knights continue to dominate this season, winning all four of their games as they hosted a tournament on Saturday morning.
The Knights defeated FCHS, TSCHS, MSA and GCHS. They won all of these matches in two game sweeps.
In fact the Knights have lost just three sets all season long in their nine contests so far. Two of those three sets came in the season opener against Quad City Christian who the Knights beat in a five set thriller
