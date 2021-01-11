The Northeast girls basketball team defeated Camanche 55-41 in a River Valley Conference game Monday night at Camanche.
The Rebels improve to 2-6 while the Indians fall to 3-9.
Camanche 67, West Liberty 43
The Indians (8-2) defeated the Comets (1-8) Saturday in a River Valley Conference game at West Liberty.
Camanche’s Zach Erwin had 17 points, Logan Shaw had 12 and Jordan Lawrence added 10.
West Liberty 61, Camanche 22
The Comets (6-3) defeated the Indians Saturday in a River Valley Conference game at Camanche.
“West Liberty played really tough and they were rested with an off night last night,” Camanche coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We came out looking good, but the second quarter gave us fits. Finley Hall is a great athlete and a lot of the credit goes to her and her sister. Also (Macy) Daufelt was huge for them inside.
“Aubrey (Carstensen) played tough but ultimately the pressure got to us.”
Carstensen led the Indians with nine points.
Central DeWitt 2,812, Pleasant Valley 2,756
Scoring for the Sabers were: Eli Haack (434 pins), William Vanderbilt (410), Lane Walker (343), Corey McAleer (326), Xander Gibson (318) and Kaden Dammeier (309).
Central DeWitt 2,417, Pleasant Valley 2,312
The Sabers defeated the Spartans Saturday at PV.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Jena Edwards (362), Kim Hendricks (333 pins), Eve Schmitt (327), Alyssa Weigandt (307), Alyssa Lampe (295) and Ashli Bossom (251).
Clinton places sixth at invite
The River Kings placed sixth (125 team points) at the Mustang Invitational Saturday at Dubuque Hempstead.
Bettendorf placed first (510), Hempstead second (468), City High third (399), Dubuque Senior fourth (257), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (218), Davenport West seventh (53) and Davenport North eighth (32).
Clinton falls at invite
The River Kings fell to Clear Creek-Amana 44-21, Xavier-Cedar Rapids 72-6 and Epworth-Western Dubuque 81-1 Saturday at Linn-Mar.
Against Amana, Clinton’s Brooke Peters (145 pounds) defeated Nate Beckmann (fall, 1:34). Ty Jurgersen (152) defeated Ethan Williams (decision, 10-4). Ashten Corbin (160) defeated Austin Vermilliion (fall, 0:35). Mason Luckritz (182) defeated Tate Cox (fall, 3:06).
Against Xavier, Clinton’s Mike Rausenberger (285) defeated Caiden Tresnack (fall, 1:11).
Camanche, Central DeWitt compete at Farr Jebens Invitational
Camanche competed at the Farr Jebens Invitational Saturday at Maquoketa Valley.
For the Indians, Jaxon placed first overall in the 106 bracket. Eric Kinkaid placed first in the 145 bracket. Cade Everson placed first in the 182 bracket. Logan Waltz placed second in the 170 bracket. David Grimes placed sixth in the 126 bracket. Brennan Kramer placed sixth in the 152 bracket. Logan Waltz placed second in the 170 bracket. Gavin Sharp placed eighth in the 220 bracket.
For the Sabers, Royce Butt placed first in the 113 bracket. Robert Howard placed first in the 132 bracket. Mitchell Howard placed second in the 195 bracket. Keaton Kruse placed third in the 106 bracket. Keaton Zeimet placed third in the 120 bracket. Keaton Simmons placed third in the 126 bracket. Cael Grell placed third in the 138 bracket. Carter Donovan placed third in the 145 bracket. Devin Luskey placed fourth in the 220 bracket. Landon Peterson placed fifth in the 160 bracket. Peyton Morgan placed sixth in the 170 bracket.
Northeast hosts invitational
The Rebels hosted a home invitational that Central DeWitt competed in Saturday.
For the Sabers, Colton Sullivan placed first in the 126 bracket. Ryan Kramer placed first in the 132 bracket. Elston Lindner placed second and Sean Kinney placed fourth in the 170 bracket. Tate Stockman placed second in the 120 bracket. Skyler Tipton placed first in the 152B bracket. Sam Gravert placed third in the 285 bracket. Ben Schutterle placed third in the 106 bracket. Lawrence Flynn placed third in the 160 bracket. Alejandro Almanza placed fourth in the 182A bracket. Noah Thein placed fourth in the 152A bracket. Christopher Martens placed fourth in the 152B bracket. Dalton McCollam placed fourth in the 182B bracket. Kyzyk Fulton placed fourth in the 195 bracket. Anthony Meyer placed fifth in the 145 bracket.
For the Rebels, Zayd Evans placed second in the 152B bracket. William Schemers placed second in the 182B bracket. Nate Lorenzen placed second and Lucas Gruhn placed fifth in the 285 bracket.
