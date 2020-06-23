MAQUOKETA – The No. 10 Rebels softball team took on a non-conference opponent on Tuesday night, coming away with a 9-5 win to stay undefeated through the first week of the season.
Three RBI from both Claire Abbott and Madison Kluever helped push the Rebels to nine runs. Makenna McDonald went 3-for-4 to lead in hits while Abbott and Kluever both went 2-for-3.
Kluever also pitched the entire game for the Rebels, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out six in her seven innings of work.
The Rebels improve to 5-0 on the season and return to River Valley Conference play on Wednesday, playing a game against Bellevue that was rained out on Monday night. That game takes place in Goose Lake.
Easton Valley still perfect
MILES – The Easton Valley baseball team held off East Buchanan on Tuesday night, staying perfect with a 6-8 Tri-Rivers Conference win.
The River Hawks had a 7-run fourth inning to take a lead from the Buccaneers, holding off a comeback attempt late in the game.
Brig Bormann led the orange and grey, going 2-for-3 and batting in two runs. Carson Fuegen, Austin Franzen, Jessen Weber and Aidan Gruver combined in the pitching effort, with Franzen and Weber striking out seven batters between the two of them.
The River Hawks improve to 6-0 and will travel to Lisbon on Thursday night for a doubleheader.
Queens win second straight
TIPTON – In a weird night in Tipton, the Clinton softball team picked up their second straight win, taking down the Tigers on the road.
The game didn’t end until the groundscrew came out and dried the field after an unexpected downpour paused everything.
The Queens led 3-2 heading into the seventh inning and held off a comeback attempt by the home team.
The River Queens improve to 2-4 and return to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Thursday night, traveling to Muscatine High School.
