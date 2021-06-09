The Northeast softball team defeated Clinton 7-6 Wednesday at Clinton.
The Rebels improved to 2-6 while Clinton dropped to 0-6.
Camanche 8, Tipton 3
The Indians (6-3) defeated the Tigers (1-9) Tuesday at Tipton.
Morgan Butt led Camanche with two RBIs. Brayden Lodge pitched 6 1/3 innings.
Camanche 13, Tipton 5
The Indians (2-10) defeated the Tigers (1-7) Tuesday at Tipton.
Camanche’s Abby Beal led the Indians with four RBIs, Cianna Newman had two, and Ava Huling, Aubrey Carstensen, Jamie Robertson and Adisen Edfors each had one. Beal was four-for-four at the plate with three runs. Huling got the win on the mound (seven innings pitched, six hits, five runs, six strikeouts).
Quincy Gems 16, Clinton LumberKings 3
The LumberKings fell on the road Tuesday night at Quincy.
Herald Staff
