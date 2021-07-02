Editor’s note: Check out more prep score’s in Tuesday’s Clinton Herald.
Northeast softball wins on Senior Night
The Northeast softball team (21-13) defeated Mid-Prairie 15-6 on Senior Night Thursday at Goose Lake.
Brynnlin Kroymann and Emma Kjergaard led the Rebels with three RBIs each. Neveah Hildebrandt, Alexis Ehlers, Valerie Spooner and Georgia Neumann each had two RBIs. Haleigh Banowetz pitched four innings with six hits and three earned runs. Danica Eberhart pitched three innings with five hits and three runs (one earned).
Quincy Gems 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
The LKings fell at home Thursday.
Camanche 5, West Liberty 2
The Indians (17-5) defeated West Liberty Thursday at home.
Mid-Prairie 15, Northeast 8
The Rebels (8-14) fell at home Thursday at home.
Central DeWitt splits with Muscatine
The Sabers (16-11) fell 6-1, then rebounded 3-1 in a doubleheader Thursday at Muscatine.
Clinton sweeps Davenport Central
The River Queens (9-18) swept the Blue Devils Thursday on the road.
West Liberty 14, Camanche 0
The Indians (5-20) fell Thursday on the road.
Muscatine sweeps Central DeWitt
The Sabers fell 9-1 and 12-0 in a doubleheader Thursday at Muscatine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.