GOOSE LAKE — Northeast senior Alexis Ehlers said for the past four years, she and her fellow seniors have gone through everything together.
Thursday night, they celebrated that.
“It’s incredibly special, especially with not knowing what’s going to happen for the rest of the year,” Ehlers said. “At least being able to get one senior night in, in at least one sport this season — you can’t take anything for granted, so I definitely soaked it up while I could.”
West Branch (7-2) swept Northeast (2-10) 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 on the Rebels’ Senior Night, but it didn’t take away from the celebratory vibe of the night.
“We went through everything together,” Ehlers said of the senior class. “They’ve been by my side for everything, so I can’t thank them enough for what they do. They always just push me to be my best and for that, I’ll always remember.”
Northeast coach Rachel Diedrich praised the senior class, and said the Rebels had a good start against a tough team in West Branch.
“We’ve got a really great group of strong seniors, really great leaders,” Diedrich said. “They’ve been working really hard. They’re ready to go this season. I think we started off really well tonight, but I think we’ve got a few things to work out yet. I think we’re going to see a lot of good, small strides.”
Ehlers said the team was happy to get in its Senior Night with all of the uncertainty surrounding 2020, but she said that uncertainty made them bond closer.
“It’s definitely brought us closer together just because we have to find the good in our senior year and not knowing if we’re going to get next season or tomorrow even — we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Ehlers said. “We’ve all learned to stick together and have each other’s back at all times.”
Despite the negativity of this year overall, she said the past four years are filled with positives.
“They’re like the little things you don’t think would be special, especially in the long run — you remember them so much,” Ehlers said. “And obviously the ones you make on the court — winning and losing as a team is a memory that’s unforgettable.”
Seniors for Northeast are: Ehlers, Coby Johnson, Beth Lamp, Sierra Wegener, Valerie Spooner, Emma Garien, Abbi Moraetes and Clarissa Jacobsen.
West Liberty def. Camanche 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
The Indians (5-8-1) were swept on Thursday in Camanche.
Lisbon def. Prince of Peace 25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9
The Irish (8-4-1) lost at home on Thursday night.
Blount places third at Cascade Invitational
Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount placed third (17:40.3) at the Cascade Invitational on Thursday at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.
Clear Creek Amana placed first as a team with 48 points. Prince of Peace did not place. Amana’s Brandon Barker won the race (17:10.7).
St. Bede 159, Fulton 165, Morrison 196
Fulton placed second and Morrison third in a triangular at Deer Valley Golf Club in Deer Grove, Illinois.
The Steamers’ Josh Vanderploeg and St. Bede’s Nathan Pothoff tied for medalist honors as both shot a 37. Patrick Wiebenga shot a 41, Kyle Meinema carded a 42 and Ian Wiebenga had a 45.
“Hats off to St. Bede, but we didn’t compete as well as we could have,” Fulton coach Kevin Ver Hoeven said. “Our kids have improved so much from last year and now we need to make the improvements in the mental part of the game. The good news is that I know we will.”
Morrison’s Beau Brackemeyer led the team with a 43, followed by Isaac Melton (44), Danny Mouw 54) and Mason Dykstra (55).
Morrison 113, Rockford Christian 38
Morrison won at home on Thursday night.
Morrison’s relay team of Landri Harmon, Emery Brewer, Schyon Drolema and BayLeigh Brewer won the 200-yard medley relay (2:11.17). The relay team of Edgeton, BayLeigh Brewer, Lexi Tichler and Henson won the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.12). Harmon, Edgeton, Henson and Drolema won the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.31).
Morrison’s Kate Henson won the 200 freestyle (2:22.13), the 500 freestyle (6:15) and the 50 freestyle (28.76). Drolema won the 200 individual medley (2:31.77) and the 100 butterfly (1:12.96). Laney Edgeton won the 100 freestyle (1:05.11). Harmon won the 100 backstroke (1:10.92). Emery Brewer won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.19).
