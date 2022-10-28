FORT DODGE – Two local high school runners competed at the Iowa Girls State Class 2A race on Friday afternoon.
Cenday Soenksen from Northeast placed 57th with a time of 21:03.49. She made it for her second straight year and finishes her senior season with a good race at state.
Camanche sophomore Gretchyn Fairlie made her first state appearance, finishing 97th with a race time of 21:54.28. Fairlie is a young runner and was able to put together a strong finish to her sophomore season.
Central DeWitt eliminated by Mount Vernon in first round of Class 3A Playoffs
MOUNT VERNON – The Sabers fell to Mount Vernon in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night, 23-9.
Just two weeks after falling to the Mustangs 47-0, the Sabers fought hard, only trailing 7-6 at the half. Things did not go as planned in the second half as the Mustangs controlled the game the rest of the way out.
Mount Vernon continues their undefeated season while the Sabers end the year 6-4.
